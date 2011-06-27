Used 2010 Kia Forte Koup Consumer Reviews
Cute, fun to drive and reliable
This is my wife's car. We've had it for 7 years and other than the basic brakes, tires and battery replacements, it has been flawless. The wife loved the cuteness of it and I admit it has a fun sporty look. Performance wise it is fine, as you might expect from a small car it can beat you up a little on rough roads but overall it has a good ride. It is quick but not fast and is good on gas. I'd say for us it was a winner.
Love this car
I bought my 2010 Kia new. I love the way it handles. It has a sleek design. It was priced right... in the seven years I've had it, I have done nothing more than put on a new set of tires, alignment, new battery, and oil/fluid changes. I would have had it seven more years had someone not rear-ended me hard and totaled it. I will now buy another new Forte Koup EX.
Have to hand it to Kia
The sport tuned suspension really makes this car fun to drive. It's no sports car by any means, but it is a beautiful blend of fun and practicality. There's a half inch dead spot in the throttle which makes first gear a royal pain, but it's a very simple fix for someone with a little know-how. Even with the mod, the gas pedal is REALLY light and sensitive. It takes a little getting used to. Blue tooth isn't great, but it's there. Back seats have an impressive amount of space for a coupe. Drivers seat sits high and and only raises from the back. Steering wheel controls are great, audio sounds good, interior controls have a comfortable and logical layout. Well done, Kia.
Screamin' Hot Value
Great features like Bluetooth, Sirius, nice leather, heated seats, and a wonderfully-tuned sport suspension. Motor pulls well, though a little weak below 2,500 rpm. I STILL haven't been able to make the tires howl in a turn, let alone break traction. Styling is wonderful. The exterior has fantastic proportions. The interior is comfortable, and there's remarkable rear seat space for a compact sports coupe.
Great car for a great price!
My husband and I owned this car for a year, and I loved it! We put 20k miles on it with no problems, and the gas mileage was great.. We made it from San Diego to Phoenix with one tank. The body style is classy, not like the older kia's. The interior also looks extremely nice with leather, and I liked the digital radio and the way it worked with sirius. The car was also fun to drive.. It's only a 4 cyl, so it doesn't have a lot of pick up, but it handles really well. We had to trade in our car because it was difficult getting the car seat in and out of the back, but thats the only reason!
