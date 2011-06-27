Used 2010 Kia Forte Koup Consumer Reviews

Cute, fun to drive and reliable LisaB , 03/17/2017 Koup EX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 4A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful This is my wife's car. We've had it for 7 years and other than the basic brakes, tires and battery replacements, it has been flawless. The wife loved the cuteness of it and I admit it has a fun sporty look. Performance wise it is fine, as you might expect from a small car it can beat you up a little on rough roads but overall it has a good ride. It is quick but not fast and is good on gas. I'd say for us it was a winner. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love this car Robin , 12/08/2017 Koup EX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 4A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought my 2010 Kia new. I love the way it handles. It has a sleek design. It was priced right... in the seven years I've had it, I have done nothing more than put on a new set of tires, alignment, new battery, and oil/fluid changes. I would have had it seven more years had someone not rear-ended me hard and totaled it. I will now buy another new Forte Koup EX. Safety Technology Performance Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Have to hand it to Kia guyonastage , 12/30/2013 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The sport tuned suspension really makes this car fun to drive. It's no sports car by any means, but it is a beautiful blend of fun and practicality. There's a half inch dead spot in the throttle which makes first gear a royal pain, but it's a very simple fix for someone with a little know-how. Even with the mod, the gas pedal is REALLY light and sensitive. It takes a little getting used to. Blue tooth isn't great, but it's there. Back seats have an impressive amount of space for a coupe. Drivers seat sits high and and only raises from the back. Steering wheel controls are great, audio sounds good, interior controls have a comfortable and logical layout. Well done, Kia. Report Abuse

Screamin' Hot Value BrettChandler , 10/15/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Great features like Bluetooth, Sirius, nice leather, heated seats, and a wonderfully-tuned sport suspension. Motor pulls well, though a little weak below 2,500 rpm. I STILL haven't been able to make the tires howl in a turn, let alone break traction. Styling is wonderful. The exterior has fantastic proportions. The interior is comfortable, and there's remarkable rear seat space for a compact sports coupe. Report Abuse