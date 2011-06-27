Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia EV6
  4. 2022 Kia EV6
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Kia EV6 Light Specs & Features

More about the 2022 EV6
More about the 2022 EV6
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,900
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe117 mpge
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Battery & Range
Battery & Range
Battery capacity58.0 kwh
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe117 mpge
EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.232 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.6.3 hr.
EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.29
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)136/100 mpge
Fuel typeElectric
Engine
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower167 hp
Torque258 lb-ft
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity987 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
EC Mirror w/HomeLink +$350
Cargo Tray +$115
Interior Light Kit +$325
Carpeted Floor Mats +$170
Cargo Mat +$95
Cargo Cover +$150
Cargo Net +$50
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatherette/clothyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.0 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.2 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Mud Guards +$115
Wheel Locks +$60
Door Sill Plates, Illuminated +$325
Dimensions
Dimensions
Angle of approach15.4 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,017 lbs.
EPA interior volume127.4 cu.ft.
Gross weight5,004 lbs.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height60.8 in.
Length184.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity50.2 cu.ft.
Maximum payload987 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.0 in.
Turning circle38.2 ft.
Wheel base114.2 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gravity Blue
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Interstellar Gray
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
235/55R19 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
EV Battery10 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Kia EV6 Light info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates