2022 Kia EV6 Deals, Incentives & Rebates
LightLight 4dr SUV (electric DD)
Cash Offers(1 available)Show details
- $300 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 02/28/2022
Military for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces (US Armed Forces/Reserves active duty, retired, honorably discharged, or disabled) may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge, current Earnings Statement, copy of honorable discharge papers or certificate, bank statement indicating pension, disability earning from United States Armed Forces or a document indicating future pension eligibility required. Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse).
- Customer $ Offer
- $300
- Start
- 02/01/2022
- End
- 02/28/2022
Financing(1 available)Show details
- Alternative APR - Expires 02/28/2022
Alternative APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Kia Motor Finance.
Special APR Month term Start End 4.99% 66 02/01/2022 02/28/2022 5.49% 72 02/01/2022 02/28/2022 4.49% 60 02/01/2022 02/28/2022 4.49% 36 02/01/2022 02/28/2022 4.49% 48 02/01/2022 02/28/2022
All 2022 Kia EV6 Deals
|Cash Offers
|Financing
|Leasing
|Other
|Light 4dr SUV (electric DD)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|Wind 4dr SUV (electric DD)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|GT-Line 4dr SUV (electric DD)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|Wind 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|GT-Line 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2022 Kia EV6 in Virginia is:not available