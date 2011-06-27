  1. Home
2022 Kia Carnival EX Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Carnival
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)361.0/494.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque262 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6400 rpm
dual fuel injectionyes
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Dual USB Chargeryes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Cargo Trayyes
EC Mirror w/HomeLinkyes
Interior Light Kityes
Illuminated Transverse Panelyes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front head room40.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room64.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room59.8 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room66.4 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room63.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Cross Barsyes
Mud Guardsyes
Illuminated Door Sill Platesyes
Bumper Applique, Texturedyes
Wheel Locksyes
Tow Hitchyes
Paint Protection Packageyes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity145.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4535 lbs.
Gross weight6041 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place40.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach16.0 degrees
Maximum payload1506 lbs.
Angle of departure20.0 degrees
Length203.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height68.5 in.
Wheel base121.7 in.
Width78.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Panthera Metal
  • Aurora Black Pearl
  • Ceramic Silver
  • Snow White Pearl
  • Flare Red
  • Astra Blue
Interior Colors
  • Off-Black/Saddle Brown, leatherette
  • Off-Black/Gray, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/55R19 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
