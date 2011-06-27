Used 2018 Kia Cadenza Limited Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,690
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.0/518.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque253 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.2 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Limited White Nappa Interior Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
630 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Matyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.5 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room56.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Locksyes
Paint Protection Packageyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity16.0 cu.ft.
Length195.7 in.
Curb weight3770 lbs.
Gross weight4784 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume123.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1014 lbs.
Wheel base112.4 in.
Width73.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silky Silver Metallic
  • Platinum Graphite
  • Gravity Blue
  • Aurora Black Pearl
  • Granite Brown
  • Snow White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Brown Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • White Nappa Leather, premium leather
  • Black Nappa Leather, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
P245/40R19 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
