Used 2014 Kia Cadenza Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Cadenza
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/518.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower293 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Luxury Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
550 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
leather and simulated wood steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.5 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Front track63.0 in.
Length195.5 in.
Curb weight3668 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume122.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.0 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track63.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Smokey Blue
  • Aurora Black
  • Metallic Bronze
  • Platinum Graphite
  • Satin Metal
  • Snow White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Beige, premium leather
  • Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P245/45R18 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 37500 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
