Used 2009 Kia Borrego Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Borrego
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.0/453.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.6 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque323 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower337 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room60.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room59.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track63.6 in.
Curb weight4621 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach27.3 degrees
Angle of departure22.5 degrees
Length192.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height71.3 in.
Wheel base114.0 in.
Width75.4 in.
Rear track64.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Clear White
  • Bright Silver
  • Titanium Silver
  • Copperhead
  • Ebony Black
  • Spicy Red
  • Midnite Blue
  • Metal Bronze
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P265/60R18 109T tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
