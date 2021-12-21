Skip to main content
2021 Karma GS-6 Plug-in Hybrid

MSRP range: $83,900 - $93,900
Total MSRP$85,700
Edmunds suggests you pay$85,700
Choose the trim, color, options, packages and more for your 2021 Karma GS-6.
FAQ

Is the Karma GS-6 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 GS-6 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.3 out of 10. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Karma GS-6. Learn more

What's new in the 2021 Karma GS-6?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Karma GS-6:

  • Lower-priced, renamed version of the Revero GT
  • Standard, Luxury and Sport trim levels
  • Extended-range plug-in hybrid powertrain
  • 2021 is the first year for the GS-6
Learn more

Is the Karma GS-6 reliable?

To determine whether the Karma GS-6 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the GS-6. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the GS-6's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2021 Karma GS-6 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Karma GS-6 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2021 GS-6 and gave it a 7.3 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 GS-6 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2021 Karma GS-6?

The least-expensive 2021 Karma GS-6 is the 2021 Karma GS-6 4dr Sedan (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $83,900.

Other versions include:

  • 4dr Sedan (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid DD) which starts at $83,900
  • Luxury 4dr Sedan (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid DD) which starts at $93,900
Learn more

What are the different models of Karma GS-6?

If you're interested in the Karma GS-6, the next question is, which GS-6 model is right for you? GS-6 variants include 4dr Sedan (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid DD), and Luxury 4dr Sedan (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid DD). For a full list of GS-6 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2021 Karma GS-6

2021 Karma GS-6 Plug-in Hybrid Overview

The 2021 Karma GS-6 Plug-in Hybrid is offered in the following styles: 4dr Sedan (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid DD), and Luxury 4dr Sedan (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid DD). The 2021 Karma GS-6 Plug-in Hybrid comes with rear wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 1-speed direct drive. The 2021 Karma GS-6 Plug-in Hybrid comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 8 yr./ 80000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2021 Karma GS-6 Plug-in Hybrid?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Karma GS-6 Plug-in Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 GS-6 Plug-in Hybrid.

Pros

  • Nobody else has one
  • Looks more expensive than it is
  • Offers more electric driving range than other luxury plug-in hybrids

Cons

  • Tiny back seat and trunk
  • Poor outward visibility
  • Louder inside than expected
  • Unrefined driving dynamics

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Karma GS-6 Plug-in Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 GS-6 Plug-in Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including Base, Luxury, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2021 Karma GS-6 Plug-in Hybrid here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2021 Karma GS-6 Plug-in Hybrid?

2021 Karma GS-6 Plug-in Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid DD)

2021 Karma GS-6 Plug-in Hybrid Luxury 4dr Sedan (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid DD)

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2021 Karma GS-6 Plug-in Hybrids are available in my area?

2021 Karma GS-6 Plug-in Hybrid Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Karma GS-6 Plug-in Hybrid.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Karma GS-6 Plug-in Hybrid for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2021 Karma GS-6 GS-6 Plug-in Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Karma for sale.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Karma GS-6 Plug-in Hybrid and all available trim types: Base, Luxury. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Karma GS-6 Plug-in Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2021 Karma GS-6 Plug-in Hybrid?

2021 Karma GS-6 Plug-in Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid DD), 1-speed direct drive, premium unleaded (required)
26 mpg compined MPG,
27 city MPG/25 highway MPG

2021 Karma GS-6 Plug-in Hybrid Luxury 4dr Sedan (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid DD), 1-speed direct drive, premium unleaded (required)
26 mpg compined MPG,
27 city MPG/25 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG26
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive Trainrear wheel drive
Displacement1.5 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase124.4 in.
Length199.4 in.
WidthN/A
Height52.4 in.
Curb WeightN/A

Should I lease or buy a 2021 Karma GS-6?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

