To understand the Karma GS-6, a little history is in order. Over a decade ago, car designer Henrik Fisker launched Fisker Automotive. Its first — and only — car was the Karma. Fisker went bankrupt, and Wanxiang Group bought the remains of the company, renaming it Karma Automotive and setting up headquarters and manufacturing operations in Southern California.

As part of this change in ownership, the Fisker Karma became the Karma Revero. Karma Automotive updated and upgraded the Revero and relaunched it for the 2017 model year. Another refresh a couple of years later led to the Revero GT. And now the Revero GT nameplate is shelved, planned for use on a new, higher-end Karma model coming in the future.

Now, fast-forward to 2021 and the Karma GS-6. It is essentially the same car as the Revero GT but at a lower price. It has an extended-range plug-in hybrid electric powertrain offering a pair of electric motors and a 28-kWh battery pack, delivering 536 horsepower and 550 lb-ft of torque to the car's rear wheels.

A fully charged battery will deliver an EPA-estimated 61 miles of guilt-free driving before a BMW-sourced turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder gasoline engine kicks in. The gas engine serves as an onboard generator, its power converted to electricity and extending total range to 330 miles, according to the EPA. At that point, you need to find a gas station or plug the GS-6 in to recharge the battery.

Though Karma dramatically reduced the car's price in the transition from the Revero GT to GS-6, it remains lofty. For example, the Audi A7 with its plug-in hybrid powertrain costs thousands less and is better equipped with the latest technology features. However, it offers no more than 26 miles of electric driving and certainly doesn't offer the same level of exclusivity.

If you think a Karma GS-6 might be right for you, check out our test team's full Expert Rating to learn more about this unusual car.