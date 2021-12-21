To start telling you about the 2022 GS-6 I have to give you some historical backdrop. After Fisker Automotive, builder of the original Fisker Karma, folded in the mid-2010s, the Wanxiang Group, a Chinese conglomerate, purchased its assets. Wanxiang then resurrected the automaker and rebranded it as Karma Automotive.
2021 Karma GS-6 Hybrid
MSRP range: $99,990
|Total MSRP
|$101,790
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$101,790
Choose the trim, color, options, packages and more for your 2021 Karma GS-6.Build and Price
FAQ
Is the Karma GS-6 a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 GS-6 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.3 out of 10. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Karma GS-6. Learn more
What's new in the 2021 Karma GS-6?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Karma GS-6:
- Lower-priced, renamed version of the Revero GT
- Standard, Luxury and Sport trim levels
- Extended-range plug-in hybrid powertrain
- 2021 is the first year for the GS-6
Is the Karma GS-6 reliable?
To determine whether the Karma GS-6 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the GS-6. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the GS-6's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2021 Karma GS-6 a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Karma GS-6 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2021 GS-6 and gave it a 7.3 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 GS-6 is a good car for you. Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2021 Karma GS-6?
The least-expensive 2021 Karma GS-6 is the 2021 Karma GS-6 Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $99,990.
Other versions include:
- Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid DD) which starts at $99,990
What are the different models of Karma GS-6?
If you're interested in the Karma GS-6, the next question is, which GS-6 model is right for you? GS-6 variants include Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid DD). For a full list of GS-6 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2021 Karma GS-6 Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2013
- Used Land Rover Defender 2020
- Used Volkswagen Golf 2004
- Used FIAT 500X 2017
- Used BMW 6 Series 2012
- Used Certified-Pre-Owned Honda CR-V
- Used Certified-Pre-Owned Mazda
- Used Audi S4 2001
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2010
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Audi RS 3
- Audi TT 2022
- Kia Carnival 2022
- 2021 CLS-Class
- 2022 Volvo V60
- 2022 Kia K5
- 2023 Kia K5 News
- 2023 Hyundai Sonata News
- 2021 Lexus LC 500H
- 2022 Audi RS 6
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Hybrids
- Best Sedans
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Crossovers
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2022 Ford Bronco
- 2022 F-150
- Ford Mustang 2022
- Ford Mustang Mach-E 2022
- Ford Edge 2022
- 2022 Ford Escape
- Ford Expedition 2022
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2021
- Ford Explorer 2022
- 2022 Shelby GT500
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2021 RX 450HL
- Toyota RAV4 2022
- 2022 Telluride
- 2022 Jeep Wrangler
- Honda CR-V 2022
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- Tesla Model Y 2022
- 2022 Cadillac Escalade
- Acura MDX 2022
- 2022 Lexus RX 350
Hot new vehicles
More photos
Automotive News
- Tesla News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Lincoln News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Toyota News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Audi News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Dodge News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- BMW News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Acura News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Porsche News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Volkswagen News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Truck News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
Recommended
- GMC Sierra 1500 2012 Pictures
- Used Dodge Charger 2011
- Used Nissan Xterra Playa Vista Ca
- Lexus RX 350 2015 Pictures
- Used Honda Civic Ogden Ut
Other models
- Used Mercedes-Benz Gls-Class in Haines City, FL
- Used Ferrari 488-Spider in Union, NJ
- Used Rolls-Royce Dawn in Spring Valley, NY
- Used Lexus NX-200T in Medina, OH
- Used Lincoln MKT in Bedford, TX
- Used Honda Accord-Hybrid in Royse City, TX
- Used Lexus NX-300 in Canton, GA
- Used Jeep Renegade in Casselberry, FL
- Used Lamborghini Gallardo in Saint Charles, IL
- Used Cadillac Ats-Coupe in Hudson, FL
- Used Ferrari 488-GTB in Massapequa, NY
- Used Lexus RX-330 in South Plainfield, NJ
- Used Honda Accord in Milford, MA
- Used Cadillac Cts-Wagon in La Canada Flintridge, CA
- Used GMC Acadia in West Newton, MA
- Used Ford Focus in Holyoke, MA
- Used Mercedes-Benz Clk-Class in Glenolden, PA
- Used Audi E-Tron-Sportback in San Lorenzo, CA
- Used Kia Optima in Wesley Chapel, FL
- Used Ford Taurus in Martinsville, IN
- Used Chrysler Crossfire in Windsor Mill, MD
- Used Infiniti G-Coupe in Clinton, MD
- Used Dodge Grand-Caravan in Westport, CT
- Used Chevrolet Trailblazer in Elizabethport, NJ
- Used Cadillac CTS in Lyndhurst, NJ
- Used Ferrari 488-GTB in Cocoa, FL
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer-Evolution in Midlothian, IL
- Used Lincoln MKX in Ithaca, NY
- Used Chevrolet Malibu-Limited in Springfield, PA
- Used Honda Accord in Fort Washington, MD