  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Wrangler
  4. 2022 Jeep Wrangler
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport RHD Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Wrangler
More about the 2022 Wrangler
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,590
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
descent controlyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG22 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/24 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)451.5/516.0 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower270 hp @ 5,250 rpm
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity3,500 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,204 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Packages
Packages
Quick Order Package 22Ayes
Cold Weather Group +$995
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Alpine Premium Audio System +$1,295
Mopar All-Weather Floor Mats +$170
Mopar Hardtop Headliner +$525
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.7 in.
Front hip room53.9 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room40.2 in.
Rear hip Room56.7 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,196 lbs.
Gross weight5,300 lbs.
Height73.6 in.
Length188.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity72.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,204 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity3,500 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors73.8 in.
Turning circle40.8 ft.
Wheel base118.4 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Zynith Clear Coat
  • Firecracker Red Clear Coat
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Sting-Gray Clear Coat
  • Limited Edition Tuscadero Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Sarge Green Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Snazzberry Pearl Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
fullsize matching spare tireyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
245/75R17 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport RHD info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models