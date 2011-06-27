  1. Home
2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392 Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Wrangler
Overview
Starting MSRP
$74,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
full time 4WDyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Front and rear locking differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG14 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)279.5/365.5 mi.
Engine
Base engine size6.4 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Horsepower470 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque470 lb-ft @ 4,300 rpm
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity3,500 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,351 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Packages
Xtreme Recon 35" Tire Package +$3,995
Dual Door Group (Lowers Only) +$3,395
Dual Door Group w/Premium Uppers +$4,395
Smoker's Group +$30
Dual Top Group +$1,350
Quick Order Package 27Xyes
Trailer Tow Package +$350
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
552 watts stereo outputyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
9 total speakersyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Mopar All-Weather Floor Mats +$170
Mopar Hardtop Headliner +$525
Trail Rail Management System +$195
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.8 in.
Front hip room53.9 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room38.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Mopar Mesh Sunbonnet Top +$175
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Mopar Satin Black Grille +$325
LT285/70R17C Outline White Lettering Off-Road Tiresyes
Mopar Solid Sunbonnet Top +$295
LT285/70R17C Black Sidewall Maximum Traction Tires +$195
Soft Top Window Storage Bag +$75
Mopar Hinge-Gate Reinforcement +$675
Premium Tan Sunrider Soft Topyes
Mopar Sunrider Fliptop For Hardtop +$895
Sky One-Touch Power Top +$2,050
Window Material Glass +$195
Mopar Doors Off Mirror Kit +$195
Dimensions
Angle of approach44.5 degrees
Angle of departure37.5 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,103 lbs.
Gross weight6,100 lbs.
Ground clearance10.3 in.
Height74.5 in.
Length188.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity67.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,351 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity3,500 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors73.8 in.
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Wheel base118.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Limited Edition Tuscadero Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Sarge Green Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Snazzberry Pearl Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Silver Zynith Clear Coat
  • Firecracker Red Clear Coat
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Sting-Gray Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
fullsize matching spare tireyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
LT285/70R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
