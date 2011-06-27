2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport RHD Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,925
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|22
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|manual hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|part time 4WD
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|451.5/516.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Turning circle
|40.8 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Rear folding headrests
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
|Quick Order Package 22A
|yes
|Cold Weather Group w/Automatic Transmission
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|8 total speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Cargo floor mats
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Alpine Premium Audio System
|yes
|Mopar All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Mopar Hardtop Headliner
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|40.7 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.7 in.
|Front leg room
|41.2 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.9 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|40.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.7 in.
|Dimensions
|Maximum cargo capacity
|72.4 cu.ft.
|Length
|188.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4196 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5300 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|31.7 cu.ft.
|Height
|73.6 in.
|Maximum payload
|1204 lbs.
|Wheel base
|118.4 in.
|Width
|73.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|outside rear mounted spare tire
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|245/75R17 tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Hybrid Component
|8 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
