2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport RHD Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Wrangler
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,925
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)451.5/516.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Base engine size2.0 l
Turning circle40.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 22Ayes
Cold Weather Group w/Automatic Transmissionyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Alpine Premium Audio Systemyes
Mopar All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Mopar Hardtop Headlineryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room40.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.2 in.
Rear hip Room56.7 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity72.4 cu.ft.
Length188.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4196 lbs.
Gross weight5300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.7 cu.ft.
Height73.6 in.
Maximum payload1204 lbs.
Wheel base118.4 in.
Width73.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Firecracker Red Clear Coat
  • Sting-Gray Clear Coat
  • Snazzberry Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Hellayella Clear Coat
  • Sarge Green Clear Coat
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
245/75R17 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
