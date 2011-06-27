  1. Home
2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392 Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Wrangler
Overview
Starting MSRP
$73,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Front and rear locking differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)279.5/365.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.5 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque470 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size6.4 l
Horsepower470 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Packages
Smoker's Groupyes
Trailer Tow Packageyes
Quick Order Package 27Xyes
Dual Top Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
552 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
power steeringyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Group w/Trail Rail Systemyes
Mopar All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Mopar Hardtop Headlineryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.8 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.9 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room38.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.
Exterior Options
Mopar Mesh Sunbonnet Topyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
LT285/70R17C Black Sidewall Maximum Traction Tiresyes
Sky One-Touch Power Topyes
Dual Door Group w/Premium Uppersyes
Soft Top Window Storage Bagyes
Mopar Lower Body Side Graphicyes
Mopar Solid Sunbonnet Topyes
Mopar Satin Black Grilleyes
LT285/70R17C Outline White Lettering Off-Road Tiresyes
Premium Tan Sunrider Soft Topyes
Mopar Upper Body Side Graphicyes
Mopar Windshield Tie Down Strapyes
Mopar Hinge-Gate Reinforcementyes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity67.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight5103 lbs.
Gross weight6100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach44.5 degrees
Maximum payload1351 lbs.
Angle of departure37.5 degrees
Length188.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance10.3 in.
Height74.5 in.
Wheel base118.4 in.
Width73.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sting-Gray Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Firecracker Red Clear Coat
  • Snazzberry Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Sarge Green Clear Coat
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
LT285/70R17 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
