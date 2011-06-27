2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392 Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$73,500
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|14
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|full time 4WD
|yes
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|manual hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Front and rear locking differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|279.5/365.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
|Torque
|470 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.4 l
|Horsepower
|470 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.4 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Rear folding headrests
|yes
|Packages
|Smoker's Group
|yes
|Trailer Tow Package
|yes
|Quick Order Package 27X
|yes
|Dual Top Group
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|Alpine premium brand speakers
|yes
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|552 watts stereo output
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|front seatback storage
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Single zone front climate control
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Cargo floor mats
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Cargo Group w/Trail Rail System
|yes
|Mopar All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Mopar Hardtop Headliner
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|bucket front seats
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|40.8 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|40.8 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.8 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.9 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|40.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.8 in.
|Exterior Options
|Mopar Mesh Sunbonnet Top
|yes
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|LT285/70R17C Black Sidewall Maximum Traction Tires
|yes
|Sky One-Touch Power Top
|yes
|Dual Door Group w/Premium Uppers
|yes
|Soft Top Window Storage Bag
|yes
|Mopar Lower Body Side Graphic
|yes
|Mopar Solid Sunbonnet Top
|yes
|Mopar Satin Black Grille
|yes
|LT285/70R17C Outline White Lettering Off-Road Tires
|yes
|Premium Tan Sunrider Soft Top
|yes
|Mopar Upper Body Side Graphic
|yes
|Mopar Windshield Tie Down Strap
|yes
|Mopar Hinge-Gate Reinforcement
|yes
|Dimensions
|Maximum cargo capacity
|67.4 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5103 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6100 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|27.7 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|44.5 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1351 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|37.5 degrees
|Length
|188.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|10.3 in.
|Height
|74.5 in.
|Wheel base
|118.4 in.
|Width
|73.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|outside rear mounted spare tire
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|LT285/70R17 tires
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Hybrid Component
|8 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
