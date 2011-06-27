  1. Home
2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 80th Edition Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Wrangler
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,510
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission8-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)451.5/516.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Base engine size2.0 l
Turning circle40.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Advanced Safety Groupyes
Cold Weather Group w/Automatic Transmissionyes
Safety Groupyes
Unlimited 80th Edition Quick Order Package 26Qyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Trailer Tow and HD Electrical Groupyes
Unlimited 80th Edition Quick Order Package 25Qyes
Unlimited 80th Edition Quick Order Package 22Qyes
Convenience Group w/Automatic Transmissionyes
LED Headlamp And Fog Lamp Groupyes
Dual Top Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
552 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Remote Proximity Keyless Entryyes
Mopar Grab Handle Kityes
Mopar Plastic Door Sill Guardsyes
Mopar Cargo Tub Lineryes
Mopar Hardtop Headlineryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room42.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room41.7 in.
Rear hip Room56.7 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Exterior Options
Mopar Mesh Sunbonnet Topyes
Heavy Duty Rock Slider w/Step Assistyes
Jeep Trail Rated Kityes
Dual Door Group w/Premium Uppersyes
Premium Black Sunrider Soft Topyes
Soft Top Window Storage Bagyes
Mopar Solid Sunbonnet Topyes
Mopar Black Fuel Filler Dooryes
Mopar Black Tube Stepsyes
Premium Tan Sunrider Soft Topyes
Mopar Hinge-Gate Reinforcementyes
Black 3-Piece Hard Topyes
Dual Door Group w/Base Uppersyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity72.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4505 lbs.
Gross weight5400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach41.4 degrees
Maximum payload1204 lbs.
Angle of departure36.1 degrees
Length188.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.7 in.
Height73.6 in.
Wheel base118.4 in.
Width73.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Chief Clear Coat
  • Nacho Clear Coat
  • Snazzberry Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Firecracker Red Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Hellayella Clear Coat
  • Sarge Green Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
255/70R18 tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

