2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 80th Edition Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,510
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|22
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,510
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|manual hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|part time 4WD
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,510
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|451.5/516.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,510
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Turning circle
|40.8 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,510
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Rear folding headrests
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,510
|Advanced Safety Group
|yes
|Cold Weather Group w/Automatic Transmission
|yes
|Safety Group
|yes
|Unlimited 80th Edition Quick Order Package 26Q
|yes
|Smoker's Group
|yes
|Trailer Tow and HD Electrical Group
|yes
|Unlimited 80th Edition Quick Order Package 25Q
|yes
|Unlimited 80th Edition Quick Order Package 22Q
|yes
|Convenience Group w/Automatic Transmission
|yes
|LED Headlamp And Fog Lamp Group
|yes
|Dual Top Group
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,510
|Alpine premium brand speakers
|yes
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|552 watts stereo output
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,510
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Cargo floor mats
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,510
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,510
|Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
|yes
|Mopar Grab Handle Kit
|yes
|Mopar Plastic Door Sill Guards
|yes
|Mopar Cargo Tub Liner
|yes
|Mopar Hardtop Headliner
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,510
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,510
|Front head room
|42.6 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.7 in.
|Front leg room
|41.2 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.9 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,510
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|41.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.7 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,510
|Mopar Mesh Sunbonnet Top
|yes
|Heavy Duty Rock Slider w/Step Assist
|yes
|Jeep Trail Rated Kit
|yes
|Dual Door Group w/Premium Uppers
|yes
|Premium Black Sunrider Soft Top
|yes
|Soft Top Window Storage Bag
|yes
|Mopar Solid Sunbonnet Top
|yes
|Mopar Black Fuel Filler Door
|yes
|Mopar Black Tube Steps
|yes
|Premium Tan Sunrider Soft Top
|yes
|Mopar Hinge-Gate Reinforcement
|yes
|Black 3-Piece Hard Top
|yes
|Dual Door Group w/Base Uppers
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,510
|Maximum cargo capacity
|72.4 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4505 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5400 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|31.7 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|41.4 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1204 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|36.1 degrees
|Length
|188.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|9.7 in.
|Height
|73.6 in.
|Wheel base
|118.4 in.
|Width
|73.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,510
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,510
|255/70R18 tires
|yes
|outside rear mounted spare tire
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,510
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,510
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
