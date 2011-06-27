2020 Jeep Wrangler SUV Consumer Reviews

Capable but not for everyone Thom Mills , 03/17/2020 Sport S 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) 63 of 65 people found this review helpful The 2-door Wrangler (Sport S trim, 3.6l, manual, with limited slip rear diff in my case) is really capable off road, though it’s not without at least one flaw: the engine. You don’t normally want an engine that comes into its own at higher RPM if you are off road. The lack of low end torque in this engine, especially with the manual gear box, is less than ideal. With that said, there’s a lot of people griping about the cost of one of these things compared to other 4x4 SUVs. These days there are no purpose built off road vehicles that are designed specifically for the most challenging situations. Not at this price point. Even unmodified the Wrangler is more capable than anything else out there. The “vague” steering? Enjoy the benefits of that solid front axle. The “road noise?” Enjoy the light top that keeps the center of gravity low for off road tracks. Many complaints are actually highlighting what is good about the Wrangler. Although the seats are surprisingly comfortable (I enjoy the lower lumbar adjustment) you aren’t paying for high end interior trim or “soft touch” materials. You’re paying for sealed electronics, the ability to spray out the interior, the Dana axles and everything else that you won’t see on a normal 4x4 SUV. I bought this thing to go wherever I want, to have the ability to add things like a winch, a lift kit beyond 2” (good luck doing that with an independent front suspension) for hunting and camping trips. It’s so I have very few geographical limits. If that’s not what you want, maybe you should look elsewhere. If you want a cool looking little SUV with an independent front suspension, and all that entails, wait for the new Bronco. If you actually want an extremely capable solid axle vehicle designed specifically for going off road pick a Wrangler. You won’t be disappointed. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

It's a TRUE SUV! Big Al , 01/12/2020 Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) 37 of 39 people found this review helpful And to compare it to others vehicles NOT in that TRUE category is just silly! IF you want real off road capability in a daily driver, this is it. If you want more convenient access to cargo, better ergo's, and a better ride, go for a 4 Runner or some such. In the Rubicon version, it's off road ready for all but the more hard core crowd. And in the lesser versions, it still beats most others in overall off road worthiness. But honestly, it isn't for everyone, and as a daily driver /grocery getter it is severely limited. I love my Ruby, but I would NOT recommend t for NON off road folks. If all you do is go to the ski resorts, a Subaru will serve you far better. But if you want to get away from it all, DEEP in the forest and off the beaten track, it IS the best OVERALL SUV out there for that. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Old and modern Philip Ghyzel , 03/15/2020 Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) 40 of 43 people found this review helpful Got sport 2 door with manual transmission and AC, and have driven 1100 miles so far. Love bikini blue color. Small infotainment screen is all I need, in fact I prefer it to some of the larger ones I’ve had on other vehicles. Connectivity with your device is as with most newer vehicles. Back up camera gives adequate picture for safety on small screen. Base radio has excellent sound quality, and very good reception. Manual door locks, window cranks, and mirror adjustment has taken a little getting used to, but it’s not a major issue. I’m very pleased with the styling both interior and exterior, I purposely got a more basic vehicle, but it’s styling is sharp, and classic. I particularly like the look and feel of the shifter, it has the right heft to it. I like the vehicle information available through the driver information system, it’s a nice presentation easy to scroll through, with some customization available. I have driven interstate, state highway, and small city/town type driving thus far. I like the gear ratios in the vehicle. 1st and 2nd are about like any other manual, 3rd is reasonable anywhere from 25 to 50, 4th from 35 to 60, 5th is good 45 and up, and 6th is only good for 70 or more on interstate. All those numbers are dependent on individual situational needs of course. The instant economy feature in the information system helps get the best economy out of the vehicle, and makes me smoother and less of a lead foot. According to the trip calculator and onboard systems I have averaged 24.8 mpg combined over the life of the vehicle. Driving 73 in cruise in 6th gear, with normal traffic adjustments I averaged 25.5 mpg on a long interstate trip with AC on most of the time. Going faster economy went down, and noise went up, low 70s was a sweet spot. Driving in small town and rural highway, cruising at 63 mph in 5th gear when possible, I averaged 27.3 mpg on a 60 mile drive. Over a tank of gas I drove 354 miles on 14.5 gallons, averaging 24.4 mpg. Over that same trip, the onboard system had me averaging 25.1 mpg, a 3% difference. This could be due to idling time, and/ or differences in fill up level, but I feel the onboard numbers are reasonably accurate. I am pleasantly surprised by economy numbers. It handles well. It has a short wheelbase and big tires, which may contribute to a bit of driftiness, but it is a necessary trade off for the off road capability. I haven’t been off road yet, but I have no doubt of it’s legendary abilities. I will have to get it muddy eventually. Visibility is excellent in all directions with big, well placed, manually adjusted mirrors. One thing I didn’t anticipate is how many bugs hit the near vertical windshield compared to more aerodynamic cars. I will be using the high end bug cleaning wiper fluid. Overall, I love it. It has exceeded my expectation. Report Abuse

More than what I thought Happy Customer , 05/09/2020 Sport S 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) 31 of 33 people found this review helpful We bought a 2020 Jeep Wrangler 2 door Sport S with tech package, turbo 4 cylinder engine, and 3-piece hardtop over two months ago. I have put on about 2,600 mostly city miles, and we seriously could not be happier with the truck. We absolutely LOVE it more now than when we bought it! PROS: The sounds system is pretty good (we did not option it higher, but it sounds much better than our previous two vehicles), the big screen works well with Uconnect system, which is really great and super intuitive. The Wrangler looks awesome. The quality of our truck has been totally fine so far (really no complaints). I love how some other Wrangler owners in the area wave hello when passing! Our Wrangler came with extra hardtop insulation option, and believe it or not, I highly recommend opting for the hardtop insulation because our Wrangler is much quieter on our local choppy and crappy freeways than our previous 2008 Honda CRV and about as quiet as our previous 2014 Subaru Crosstrek. The engine performance has exceeded expectations. Granted, I drive conservatively, but I am averaging 26 mpg, which blows me away considering the that our vehicle has aerodynamics only a little better than a brick AND this average mpg easily beats our averages from our old, underpowered CRV and matches what we got with our 2014 Subaru Crosstrek. I love the commanding view of the road, which makes seeing and predicting traffic much easier. Because our Wrangler is a 2-door, it's not very long, so parking in the city is super easy, especially with the big screen and back up camera. The handling and steering pretty good, once you get used to them and as long as you are not trying to defy the laws of gravity. CONS: Not much cargo room. The truck is tall and heavy, so do not expect sports car handling. Take it easy and you will be happy. The steering is a little slower than almost every vehicle I have driven in the past, something to get used to, but it matches the handling (don’t want fast, twitchy steering on a tall, heavy vehicle). That’s it. Due to covid, we have not taken the vehicle far or ventured off road. We expect to do that sometime soon, and I expect the best off roading. So the fact that this vehicle offers so much more capability than our old crossover SUVs, and exceeds them in many respects, has made us super impressed. I highly recommend a Jeep Wrangler! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse