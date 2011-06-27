2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,450
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|21
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$43,450
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|manual hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|part time 4WD
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$43,450
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|367.5/385.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$43,450
|Torque
|295 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|270 hp @ 5250 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.5 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$43,450
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Rear folding headrests
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$43,450
|Advanced Safety Group
|yes
|Rubicon Recon Quick Order Package 28Y
|yes
|8.4" Radio and Premium Audio Group
|yes
|Cold Weather Group w/Automatic Transmission
|yes
|Safety Group
|yes
|Trailer Tow and HD Electrical Group
|yes
|Smoker's Group
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$43,450
|8 total speakers
|yes
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$43,450
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Cargo floor mats
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$43,450
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,450
|Alpine Premium Audio System
|yes
|Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
|yes
|Cargo Group w/Trail Rail System
|yes
|Mopar All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Mopar Hardtop Headliner
|yes
|Mopar Black Perforated Leather
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$43,450
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,450
|premium cloth
|yes
|Front head room
|42.6 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.7 in.
|Front leg room
|41.2 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.9 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,450
|Rear head room
|41.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|45.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.7 in.
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,450
|Mopar Solid Bikini Top
|yes
|Mopar Mesh Bikini Top
|yes
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Body Color Fender Flares
|yes
|Body Color 3-Piece Hard Top
|yes
|Premium Tan Sunrider Soft Top
|yes
|Premium Black Sunrider Soft Top
|yes
|LT285/70R17C Black Side Wall Off-Road Tires
|yes
|Soft Top Window Storage Bag
|yes
|Black 3-Piece Hard Top
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$43,450
|Maximum cargo capacity
|31.7 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4145 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5350 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.9 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|44.0 degrees
|Angle of departure
|37.0 degrees
|Length
|166.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|10.8 in.
|Height
|73.6 in.
|Wheel base
|96.8 in.
|Width
|73.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$43,450
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$43,450
|outside rear mounted spare tire
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|LT285/70R17 tires
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$43,450
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$43,450
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Related 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon info
