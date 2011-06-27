  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Wrangler
  4. 2020 Jeep Wrangler
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Wrangler
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,695
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,695
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive typeFour wheel drive
part time 4WDyes
Front and rear locking differentialyes
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Jeep® Wrangler
Learn More
Jeep.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,695
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.5/437.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,695
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle34.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,695
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$38,695
Advanced Safety Groupyes
Cold Weather Group w/Automatic Transmissionyes
Steel Bumper Groupyes
Safety Groupyes
Trailer Tow and HD Electrical Groupyes
Quick Order Package 24Ryes
Quick Order Package 23Ryes
Quick Order Package 22Ryes
LED Lighting Groupyes
8.4" Radio and Premium Audio Groupyes
Cold Weather Group w/Manual Transmissionyes
Smoker's Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,695
8 total speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,695
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Cargo floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,695
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,695
Alpine Premium Audio Systemyes
Remote Proximity Keyless Entryyes
Cargo Group w/Trail Rail Systemyes
Mopar All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seatsyes
Mopar Plastic Door Sill Guardsyes
Mopar Cargo Tub Lineryes
Mopar Black Stitched Leatheryes
Mopar Hardtop Headlineryes
Mopar Black Perforated Leatheryes
Mopar Stainless Door Sill Guardsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,695
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,695
premium clothyes
Front head room42.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,695
Rear head room41.7 in.
Rear hip Room45.0 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,695
Mopar Solid Bikini Topyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
LT285/70R17C Black Sidewall Maximum Traction Tiresyes
Body Color 3-Piece Hard Topyes
17" x 7.5" Black Wheels w/Machined Lipyes
Premium Black Sunrider Soft Topyes
Soft Top Window Storage Bagyes
Mopar Lower Body Side Graphicyes
Mopar Satin Black Grilleyes
LT285/70R17C Outline White Lettering Off-Road Tiresyes
Mopar Mesh Bikini Topyes
Body Color Fender Flaresyes
Premium Tan Sunrider Soft Topyes
Mopar Upper Body Side Graphicyes
Mopar Hinge-Gate Reinforcementyes
Black 3-Piece Hard Topyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,695
Maximum cargo capacity31.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4160 lbs.
Gross weight5350 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Angle of approach44.0 degrees
Angle of departure37.0 degrees
Length166.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance10.8 in.
Height73.6 in.
Wheel base96.8 in.
Width73.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,695
Exterior Colors
  • Firecracker Red Clear Coat
  • Punk'n Metallic Clear Coat
  • Ocean Blue Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Hellayella Clear Coat
  • Mojito! Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bikini Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Sting-Gray Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Dark Saddle, leather
  • Black/Heritage Tan, leather
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,695
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
LT285/70R17 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,695
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,695
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

Related 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars