2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,545
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|manual hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|part time 4WD
|yes
|Front and rear locking differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|365.5/494.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Horsepower
|285 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.4 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Rear folding headrests
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
|Advanced Safety Group
|yes
|Steel Bumper Group
|yes
|Safety Group
|yes
|Trailer Tow and HD Electrical Group
|yes
|Quick Order Package 24R
|yes
|Cold Weather Group
|yes
|Quick Order Package 23R
|yes
|LED Lighting Group
|yes
|8.4" Radio and Premium Audio Group
|yes
|Quick Order Package 28R
|yes
|Smoker's Group
|yes
|Dual Top Group
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|8 total speakers
|yes
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Cargo floor mats
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Alpine Premium Audio System
|yes
|Cargo Group w/Trail Rail System
|yes
|MOPAR Hardtop Headliner
|yes
|SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year Extension (Fleet)
|yes
|SiriusXM Satellite Radio 2-Year Extension (Fleet)
|yes
|SiriusXM Satellite Radio
|yes
|MOPAR Cargo Tub Liner
|yes
|MOPAR Black Perforated Leather
|yes
|MOPAR Black Stitched Leather
|yes
|MOPAR Stainless Door Sill Guards
|yes
|Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
|yes
|Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
|yes
|MOPAR All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|MOPAR Plastic Door Sill Guards
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|premium cloth
|yes
|Front head room
|42.6 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.7 in.
|Front leg room
|41.2 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.9 in.
|Rear Seats
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|41.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.7 in.
|Exterior Options
|Mopar Solid Bikini Top
|yes
|Jeep Trail Rated Kit
|yes
|Body Color 3-Piece Hard Top
|yes
|MOPAR Hinge-Gate Reinforcement
|yes
|MOPAR Lower Body Side Graphic
|yes
|Sky One-Touch Power Top
|yes
|Premium Black Sunrider Soft Top
|yes
|Soft Top Window Storage Bag
|yes
|MOPAR Upper Body Side Graphic
|yes
|LT285/70R17C Outline White Lettering Off-Road Tires
|yes
|Mopar Mesh Bikini Top
|yes
|Body Color Fender Flares
|yes
|Premium Tan Sunrider Soft Top
|yes
|17" x 7.5" Black Wheels w/Polished Lip
|yes
|Black 3-Piece Hard Top
|yes
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|72.4 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4439 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|31.7 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|43.9 degrees
|Maximum payload
|892 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|37.0 degrees
|Length
|188.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|10.8 in.
|Height
|73.6 in.
|EPA interior volume
|103.7 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|118.4 in.
|Width
|73.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|outside rear mounted spare tire
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|polished alloy wheels
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|LT285/70R17 tires
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|Suspension
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
