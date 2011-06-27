  1. Home
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Moab Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$51,300
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$51,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)387.0/494.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$51,300
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$51,300
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$51,300
Advanced Safety Groupyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Trailer Tow and HD Electrical Groupyes
Moab Quick Order Package 24Myes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Dual Top Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$51,300
8 total speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$51,300
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$51,300
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,300
Cargo Group w/Trail Rail Systemyes
Leather Trimmed Seats w/Sahara Logoyes
MOPAR Cargo Tub Lineryes
MOPAR Plastic Door Sill Guardsyes
MOPAR Stainless Door Sill Guardsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$51,300
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,300
Front head room40.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,300
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.2 in.
Rear hip Room56.7 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,300
Mopar Solid Bikini Topyes
Jeep Trail Rated Kityes
MOPAR Hinge-Gate Reinforcementyes
MOPAR Lower Body Side Graphicyes
Sky One-Touch Power Topyes
Soft Top Window Storage Bagyes
MOPAR Chrome Tube Stepsyes
MOPAR Upper Body Side Graphicyes
MOPAR American Flag Hood Graphicyes
MOPAR 1941 Hood Graphicyes
Mopar Mesh Bikini Topyes
MOPAR Black Tube Stepsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$51,300
Maximum cargo capacity72.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4345 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach41.8 degrees
Maximum payload880 lbs.
Angle of departure36.1 degrees
Length188.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance10.0 in.
Height73.6 in.
EPA interior volume103.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base118.4 in.
Width73.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$51,300
Exterior Colors
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Punk'n Metallic Clear Coat
  • Hellayella Clear Coat
  • Bikini Pearl Coat
  • Mojito! Clear Coat
  • Sting-Gray Clear Coat
  • Ocean Blue Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Firecracker Red Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Heritage Tan, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$51,300
Null tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
LT255/75R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$51,300
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$51,300
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Latest Updates On New Cars