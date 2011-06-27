2019 Jeep Wrangler Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Wrangler SUV
Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$47,588*
Total Cash Price
$49,497
Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$47,588*
Total Cash Price
$49,497
Sport S 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,218*
Total Cash Price
$42,871
Unlimited Sport S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,471*
Total Cash Price
$38,974
Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$38,970*
Total Cash Price
$40,533
Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$52,834*
Total Cash Price
$54,953
Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$55,082*
Total Cash Price
$57,292
Unlimited Moab 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$53,584*
Total Cash Price
$55,733
Unlimited Sahara Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,218*
Total Cash Price
$42,871
Unlimited Sport Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$50,211*
Total Cash Price
$52,225
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Wrangler SUV Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$913
|$945
|$978
|$1,012
|$1,048
|$4,896
|Maintenance
|$222
|$970
|$570
|$2,463
|$488
|$4,713
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$278
|$664
|$973
|$1,915
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,041
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,275
|Financing
|$2,662
|$2,141
|$1,584
|$992
|$358
|$7,737
|Depreciation
|$6,850
|$1,929
|$1,825
|$2,141
|$2,027
|$14,773
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,188
|$2,254
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$11,280
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,813
|$8,232
|$7,548
|$9,652
|$7,343
|$47,588
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Wrangler SUV Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$913
|$945
|$978
|$1,012
|$1,048
|$4,896
|Maintenance
|$222
|$970
|$570
|$2,463
|$488
|$4,713
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$278
|$664
|$973
|$1,915
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,041
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,275
|Financing
|$2,662
|$2,141
|$1,584
|$992
|$358
|$7,737
|Depreciation
|$6,850
|$1,929
|$1,825
|$2,141
|$2,027
|$14,773
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,188
|$2,254
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$11,280
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,813
|$8,232
|$7,548
|$9,652
|$7,343
|$47,588
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Wrangler SUV Sport S 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$791
|$818
|$847
|$877
|$908
|$4,241
|Maintenance
|$193
|$840
|$494
|$2,133
|$422
|$4,082
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$241
|$575
|$843
|$1,659
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,768
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,970
|Financing
|$2,306
|$1,855
|$1,372
|$859
|$310
|$6,701
|Depreciation
|$5,933
|$1,671
|$1,581
|$1,855
|$1,756
|$12,795
|Fuel
|$1,840
|$1,895
|$1,953
|$2,011
|$2,071
|$9,770
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,830
|$7,130
|$6,537
|$8,360
|$6,360
|$41,218
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Wrangler SUV Unlimited Sport S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$719
|$744
|$770
|$797
|$825
|$3,855
|Maintenance
|$175
|$764
|$449
|$1,939
|$384
|$3,711
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$219
|$523
|$766
|$1,508
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,607
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,791
|Financing
|$2,096
|$1,686
|$1,247
|$781
|$282
|$6,092
|Depreciation
|$5,394
|$1,519
|$1,437
|$1,686
|$1,596
|$11,632
|Fuel
|$1,673
|$1,723
|$1,775
|$1,828
|$1,883
|$8,882
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,664
|$6,482
|$5,943
|$7,600
|$5,782
|$37,471
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Wrangler SUV Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$748
|$774
|$801
|$829
|$858
|$4,009
|Maintenance
|$182
|$795
|$467
|$2,017
|$399
|$3,859
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$228
|$544
|$797
|$1,568
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,671
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,863
|Financing
|$2,180
|$1,753
|$1,297
|$812
|$293
|$6,336
|Depreciation
|$5,610
|$1,580
|$1,494
|$1,753
|$1,660
|$12,097
|Fuel
|$1,740
|$1,792
|$1,846
|$1,901
|$1,958
|$9,237
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,131
|$6,741
|$6,181
|$7,904
|$6,013
|$38,970
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Wrangler SUV Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,014
|$1,049
|$1,086
|$1,124
|$1,163
|$5,436
|Maintenance
|$247
|$1,077
|$633
|$2,734
|$541
|$5,233
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$309
|$737
|$1,080
|$2,126
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,266
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,525
|Financing
|$2,955
|$2,377
|$1,758
|$1,101
|$398
|$8,590
|Depreciation
|$7,606
|$2,142
|$2,026
|$2,377
|$2,250
|$16,401
|Fuel
|$2,359
|$2,429
|$2,503
|$2,577
|$2,655
|$12,524
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,446
|$9,140
|$8,380
|$10,716
|$8,153
|$52,834
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Wrangler SUV Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,057
|$1,094
|$1,132
|$1,172
|$1,213
|$5,667
|Maintenance
|$257
|$1,123
|$660
|$2,850
|$564
|$5,455
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$322
|$769
|$1,126
|$2,217
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,362
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,633
|Financing
|$3,081
|$2,478
|$1,833
|$1,148
|$415
|$8,955
|Depreciation
|$7,929
|$2,233
|$2,112
|$2,478
|$2,346
|$17,099
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,533
|$2,609
|$2,687
|$2,768
|$13,057
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,146
|$9,529
|$8,736
|$11,172
|$8,500
|$55,082
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Wrangler SUV Unlimited Moab 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,028
|$1,064
|$1,101
|$1,140
|$1,180
|$5,513
|Maintenance
|$250
|$1,093
|$642
|$2,773
|$549
|$5,307
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$313
|$748
|$1,095
|$2,156
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,298
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,561
|Financing
|$2,997
|$2,411
|$1,783
|$1,117
|$403
|$8,712
|Depreciation
|$7,713
|$2,172
|$2,055
|$2,411
|$2,282
|$16,634
|Fuel
|$2,392
|$2,464
|$2,538
|$2,614
|$2,693
|$12,701
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,680
|$9,269
|$8,498
|$10,868
|$8,268
|$53,584
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Wrangler SUV Unlimited Sahara Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$791
|$818
|$847
|$877
|$908
|$4,241
|Maintenance
|$193
|$840
|$494
|$2,133
|$422
|$4,082
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$241
|$575
|$843
|$1,659
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,768
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,970
|Financing
|$2,306
|$1,855
|$1,372
|$859
|$310
|$6,701
|Depreciation
|$5,933
|$1,671
|$1,581
|$1,855
|$1,756
|$12,795
|Fuel
|$1,840
|$1,895
|$1,953
|$2,011
|$2,071
|$9,770
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,830
|$7,130
|$6,537
|$8,360
|$6,360
|$41,218
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Wrangler SUV Unlimited Sport Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$963
|$997
|$1,032
|$1,068
|$1,106
|$5,166
|Maintenance
|$235
|$1,024
|$602
|$2,598
|$515
|$4,973
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$293
|$701
|$1,026
|$2,021
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,153
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$2,400
|Financing
|$2,809
|$2,259
|$1,671
|$1,047
|$378
|$8,163
|Depreciation
|$7,228
|$2,035
|$1,926
|$2,259
|$2,139
|$15,587
|Fuel
|$2,242
|$2,309
|$2,379
|$2,450
|$2,523
|$11,902
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,630
|$8,686
|$7,964
|$10,184
|$7,748
|$50,211
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Wrangler
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Jeep Wrangler in Virginia is:not available
Related 2019 Jeep Wrangler info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2020 Challenger
- Acura ILX 2019
- Audi A4 2019
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2019
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2019 86
- 2021 Toyota 86 News
- BMW X3 M 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Jeep Compass
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 2020
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 2019
- Jeep Cherokee 2019
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
- 2020 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Niro EV
- Hyundai Tucson 2019
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2020 Rogue Sport
- 2019 Porsche Cayenne
- Jeep Wrangler 2019
- Audi e-tron 2019
- Chevrolet Suburban 2019