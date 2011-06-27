  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Wrangler
  4. Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Wrangler
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,995
See Wrangler Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,995
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)365.5/494.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,995
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle40.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,995
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$30,995
Trailer Tow and HD Electrical Groupyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Quick Order Package 24Byes
Quick Order Package 23Byes
Quick Order Package 28Byes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,995
8 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,995
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,995
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,995
MOPAR All-Weather Floor Matsyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,995
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,995
Front head room42.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,995
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room41.7 in.
Rear hip Room56.7 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,995
Jeep Trail Rated Kityes
245/75R17 All-Terrain Tiresyes
Deep Tint Sunscreen Windowsyes
245/75R17 All Season Tiresyes
Black 3-Piece Hard Topyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,995
Maximum cargo capacity72.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4215 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach41.4 degrees
Maximum payload1000 lbs.
Angle of departure36.1 degrees
Length188.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.7 in.
Height73.6 in.
EPA interior volume103.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base118.4 in.
Width73.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,995
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Ocean Blue Metallic Clear Coat
  • Punk'n Metallic Clear Coat
  • Sting-Gray Clear Coat
  • Firecracker Red Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Black/Heritage Tan, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,995
painted steel wheelsyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
245/75R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,995
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Wrangler Inventory

Related Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles