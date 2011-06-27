  1. Home
Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 75th Anniversary Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Wrangler
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,925
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive typeFour wheel drive
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/472.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle40.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Smoker's Groupyes
Trailer Tow Groupyes
Max Tow Packageyes
75th Anniversary Quick Order Package 24Hyes
75th Anniversary Quick Order Package 23Hyes
Dual Top Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Air Conditioning w/Automatic Temperature Controlyes
Freedom Top Hard Top Headlineryes
Alpine 9 Speaker w/All Weather Subwooferyes
Radio 430Nyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/clothyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.7 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.8 in.
Exterior Options
3-Piece Black Hard Topyes
Jeep Trail Rated Kityes
Swing Gate Reinforcementyes
Body Color 3-Piece Hard Topyes
Oversize Spare Tire Carrieryes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity70.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4269 lbs.
Gross weight5400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach41.7 degrees
Maximum payload880 lbs.
Angle of departure32.1 degrees
Length184.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.7 in.
EPA interior volume135.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width73.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Rhino Clear Coat
  • Hypergreen Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Firecracker Red Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather/cloth
  • Black Dark Saddle, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
P245/75R17 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
