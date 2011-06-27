Used 2016 Jeep Wrangler Sport Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,895
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,895
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,895
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.2/390.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,895
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle34.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,895
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,895
Power Convenience Groupyes
MOPAR Premium Chrome Groupyes
Quick Order Package 24Syes
Trailer Tow Groupyes
Quick Order Package 23Syes
MOPAR Chrome Edition Groupyes
Connectivity Groupyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Quick Order Package 24Byes
Quick Order Package 23Byes
MOPAR Black Appearance Groupyes
Dual Top Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,895
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,895
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Cargo floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,895
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,895
Freedom Top Hard Top Headlineryes
Black Cloth Seats w/Sport Meshyes
MOPAR Premium Sound and Leatheryes
Air Conditioningyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Radio 430yes
MOPAR Slush Matsyes
Alpine 9 Speaker w/All Weather Subwooferyes
Air Conditioning Bypassyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,895
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,895
Front head room41.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,895
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room44.7 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room44.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,895
Tubular Side Stepsyes
16" x 7.0" Styled Steel Wheelsyes
3-Piece Black Hard Topyes
Premium Black Sunrider Soft Topyes
Deep Tint Sunscreen Windowsyes
Metal Half Doors w/Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,895
Maximum cargo capacity55.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3760 lbs.
Gross weight4900 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach38.7 degrees
Maximum payload1000 lbs.
Angle of departure29.1 degrees
Length164.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height71.9 in.
EPA interior volume101.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base95.4 in.
Width73.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,895
Exterior Colors
  • Hypergreen Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Firecracker Red Clear Coat
  • Tank Clear Coat
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Rhino Clear Coat
  • Mojave Sand Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Black/Dark Saddle, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,895
P225/75R16 tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
steel wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,895
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,895
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
