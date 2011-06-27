Used 2016 Jeep Wrangler Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Wrangler SUV
Willys Wheeler 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$51,323*
Total Cash Price
$35,082
Unlimited Black Bear 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$51,323*
Total Cash Price
$35,082
Backcountry 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$44,453*
Total Cash Price
$30,386
Unlimited Freedom Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$42,028*
Total Cash Price
$28,729
Freedom Edition 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$56,981*
Total Cash Price
$38,950
Unlimited Backcountry 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$59,406*
Total Cash Price
$40,607
Unlimited Sport RHD 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$57,789*
Total Cash Price
$39,502
Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$44,453*
Total Cash Price
$30,386
Unlimited Willys Wheeler 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$54,152*
Total Cash Price
$37,016
Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$45,261*
Total Cash Price
$30,939
Unlimited 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$49,303*
Total Cash Price
$33,701
Sahara 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$50,515*
Total Cash Price
$34,530
Unlimited Rubicon Hard Rock 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$48,494*
Total Cash Price
$33,149
Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$40,412*
Total Cash Price
$27,624
Rubicon Hard Rock 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$42,433*
Total Cash Price
$29,005
Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$56,173*
Total Cash Price
$38,397
Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$40,412*
Total Cash Price
$27,624
75th Anniversary 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$44,453*
Total Cash Price
$30,386
Black Bear 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$45,261*
Total Cash Price
$30,939
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Wrangler SUV Willys Wheeler 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$836
|$861
|$886
|$913
|$941
|$4,437
|Maintenance
|$2,099
|$718
|$1,304
|$230
|$2,869
|$7,220
|Repairs
|$893
|$1,033
|$1,207
|$1,408
|$1,642
|$6,182
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,890
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,123
|Financing
|$1,887
|$1,516
|$1,124
|$702
|$254
|$5,484
|Depreciation
|$6,194
|$2,230
|$2,002
|$1,840
|$1,702
|$13,967
|Fuel
|$2,243
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$11,909
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,041
|$8,726
|$8,961
|$7,603
|$9,991
|$51,323
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Wrangler SUV Backcountry 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$724
|$746
|$768
|$791
|$815
|$3,843
|Maintenance
|$1,818
|$622
|$1,130
|$199
|$2,485
|$6,254
|Repairs
|$773
|$894
|$1,045
|$1,220
|$1,422
|$5,355
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,637
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,839
|Financing
|$1,635
|$1,313
|$974
|$608
|$220
|$4,750
|Depreciation
|$5,365
|$1,932
|$1,734
|$1,594
|$1,474
|$12,098
|Fuel
|$1,943
|$2,001
|$2,061
|$2,123
|$2,187
|$10,315
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,894
|$7,558
|$7,762
|$6,586
|$8,654
|$44,453
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Wrangler SUV Unlimited Freedom Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$684
|$705
|$726
|$748
|$771
|$3,634
|Maintenance
|$1,719
|$588
|$1,068
|$188
|$2,349
|$5,912
|Repairs
|$731
|$846
|$988
|$1,153
|$1,345
|$5,063
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,548
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,739
|Financing
|$1,545
|$1,242
|$920
|$575
|$208
|$4,491
|Depreciation
|$5,072
|$1,826
|$1,639
|$1,507
|$1,394
|$11,438
|Fuel
|$1,837
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$9,752
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,136
|$7,146
|$7,338
|$6,226
|$8,182
|$42,028
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Wrangler SUV Freedom Edition 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$928
|$956
|$984
|$1,014
|$1,045
|$4,927
|Maintenance
|$2,331
|$797
|$1,448
|$255
|$3,185
|$8,016
|Repairs
|$991
|$1,146
|$1,340
|$1,564
|$1,823
|$6,864
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,098
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,358
|Financing
|$2,095
|$1,684
|$1,248
|$780
|$282
|$6,088
|Depreciation
|$6,877
|$2,476
|$2,222
|$2,043
|$1,889
|$15,507
|Fuel
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$13,222
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,810
|$9,688
|$9,949
|$8,442
|$11,092
|$56,981
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Wrangler SUV Unlimited Backcountry 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$967
|$997
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$5,136
|Maintenance
|$2,430
|$831
|$1,510
|$266
|$3,321
|$8,357
|Repairs
|$1,033
|$1,195
|$1,397
|$1,630
|$1,901
|$7,156
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,187
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,458
|Financing
|$2,184
|$1,755
|$1,301
|$813
|$294
|$6,347
|Depreciation
|$7,169
|$2,581
|$2,317
|$2,130
|$1,970
|$16,167
|Fuel
|$2,596
|$2,674
|$2,755
|$2,837
|$2,922
|$13,784
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,568
|$10,100
|$10,372
|$8,801
|$11,564
|$59,406
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Wrangler SUV Unlimited Sport RHD 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$941
|$970
|$998
|$1,028
|$1,060
|$4,996
|Maintenance
|$2,364
|$808
|$1,469
|$259
|$3,230
|$8,130
|Repairs
|$1,005
|$1,163
|$1,359
|$1,586
|$1,849
|$6,961
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,128
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,391
|Financing
|$2,125
|$1,707
|$1,266
|$791
|$286
|$6,175
|Depreciation
|$6,974
|$2,511
|$2,254
|$2,072
|$1,916
|$15,727
|Fuel
|$2,525
|$2,601
|$2,680
|$2,760
|$2,843
|$13,409
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,062
|$9,826
|$10,090
|$8,561
|$11,250
|$57,789
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Wrangler SUV Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$724
|$746
|$768
|$791
|$815
|$3,843
|Maintenance
|$1,818
|$622
|$1,130
|$199
|$2,485
|$6,254
|Repairs
|$773
|$894
|$1,045
|$1,220
|$1,422
|$5,355
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,637
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,839
|Financing
|$1,635
|$1,313
|$974
|$608
|$220
|$4,750
|Depreciation
|$5,365
|$1,932
|$1,734
|$1,594
|$1,474
|$12,098
|Fuel
|$1,943
|$2,001
|$2,061
|$2,123
|$2,187
|$10,315
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,894
|$7,558
|$7,762
|$6,586
|$8,654
|$44,453
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Wrangler SUV Unlimited Willys Wheeler 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$882
|$909
|$935
|$963
|$993
|$4,682
|Maintenance
|$2,215
|$757
|$1,376
|$243
|$3,027
|$7,618
|Repairs
|$942
|$1,089
|$1,273
|$1,486
|$1,733
|$6,523
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,994
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$2,240
|Financing
|$1,991
|$1,600
|$1,186
|$741
|$268
|$5,786
|Depreciation
|$6,535
|$2,353
|$2,112
|$1,942
|$1,796
|$14,737
|Fuel
|$2,366
|$2,437
|$2,511
|$2,586
|$2,664
|$12,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,926
|$9,207
|$9,455
|$8,023
|$10,542
|$54,152
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Wrangler SUV Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$737
|$759
|$782
|$805
|$830
|$3,913
|Maintenance
|$1,851
|$633
|$1,150
|$203
|$2,530
|$6,367
|Repairs
|$787
|$911
|$1,064
|$1,242
|$1,448
|$5,452
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,667
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,873
|Financing
|$1,664
|$1,337
|$991
|$619
|$224
|$4,836
|Depreciation
|$5,462
|$1,967
|$1,765
|$1,623
|$1,501
|$12,318
|Fuel
|$1,978
|$2,037
|$2,099
|$2,162
|$2,227
|$10,502
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,147
|$7,696
|$7,903
|$6,705
|$8,811
|$45,261
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Wrangler SUV Unlimited 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$803
|$827
|$852
|$877
|$904
|$4,263
|Maintenance
|$2,017
|$689
|$1,253
|$221
|$2,756
|$6,936
|Repairs
|$858
|$992
|$1,159
|$1,353
|$1,577
|$5,939
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,815
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,040
|Financing
|$1,813
|$1,457
|$1,080
|$675
|$244
|$5,268
|Depreciation
|$5,950
|$2,142
|$1,923
|$1,768
|$1,635
|$13,418
|Fuel
|$2,155
|$2,219
|$2,286
|$2,355
|$2,425
|$11,440
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,410
|$8,383
|$8,608
|$7,304
|$9,598
|$49,303
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Wrangler SUV Sahara 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$823
|$848
|$873
|$899
|$926
|$4,368
|Maintenance
|$2,066
|$706
|$1,284
|$226
|$2,824
|$7,106
|Repairs
|$879
|$1,016
|$1,188
|$1,386
|$1,616
|$6,085
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,860
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,090
|Financing
|$1,858
|$1,493
|$1,106
|$691
|$250
|$5,398
|Depreciation
|$6,096
|$2,195
|$1,970
|$1,811
|$1,675
|$13,748
|Fuel
|$2,208
|$2,274
|$2,343
|$2,413
|$2,485
|$11,721
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,789
|$8,589
|$8,820
|$7,484
|$9,834
|$50,515
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Wrangler SUV Unlimited Rubicon Hard Rock 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$790
|$814
|$838
|$863
|$889
|$4,193
|Maintenance
|$1,984
|$678
|$1,232
|$217
|$2,711
|$6,822
|Repairs
|$844
|$976
|$1,140
|$1,331
|$1,552
|$5,842
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,786
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,006
|Financing
|$1,783
|$1,433
|$1,062
|$664
|$240
|$5,182
|Depreciation
|$5,852
|$2,107
|$1,891
|$1,739
|$1,608
|$13,198
|Fuel
|$2,119
|$2,183
|$2,249
|$2,316
|$2,386
|$11,252
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,157
|$8,245
|$8,467
|$7,184
|$9,440
|$48,494
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Wrangler SUV Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$658
|$678
|$698
|$719
|$741
|$3,494
|Maintenance
|$1,653
|$565
|$1,027
|$181
|$2,259
|$5,685
|Repairs
|$703
|$813
|$950
|$1,109
|$1,293
|$4,868
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,488
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,672
|Financing
|$1,486
|$1,194
|$885
|$553
|$200
|$4,318
|Depreciation
|$4,877
|$1,756
|$1,576
|$1,449
|$1,340
|$10,998
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,631
|$6,871
|$7,056
|$5,987
|$7,867
|$40,412
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Wrangler SUV Rubicon Hard Rock 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$691
|$712
|$733
|$755
|$778
|$3,669
|Maintenance
|$1,736
|$593
|$1,078
|$190
|$2,372
|$5,969
|Repairs
|$738
|$854
|$998
|$1,164
|$1,358
|$5,111
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,562
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,756
|Financing
|$1,560
|$1,254
|$929
|$581
|$210
|$4,534
|Depreciation
|$5,121
|$1,844
|$1,655
|$1,521
|$1,407
|$11,548
|Fuel
|$1,854
|$1,910
|$1,968
|$2,027
|$2,087
|$9,846
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,263
|$7,215
|$7,409
|$6,286
|$8,260
|$42,433
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Wrangler SUV Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$915
|$942
|$970
|$999
|$1,030
|$4,857
|Maintenance
|$2,298
|$785
|$1,428
|$252
|$3,140
|$7,902
|Repairs
|$977
|$1,130
|$1,321
|$1,542
|$1,797
|$6,767
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,068
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$2,324
|Financing
|$2,066
|$1,660
|$1,230
|$769
|$278
|$6,002
|Depreciation
|$6,779
|$2,441
|$2,191
|$2,014
|$1,863
|$15,287
|Fuel
|$2,455
|$2,528
|$2,605
|$2,683
|$2,763
|$13,034
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,557
|$9,551
|$9,808
|$8,322
|$10,935
|$56,173
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Wrangler SUV Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$658
|$678
|$698
|$719
|$741
|$3,494
|Maintenance
|$1,653
|$565
|$1,027
|$181
|$2,259
|$5,685
|Repairs
|$703
|$813
|$950
|$1,109
|$1,293
|$4,868
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,488
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,672
|Financing
|$1,486
|$1,194
|$885
|$553
|$200
|$4,318
|Depreciation
|$4,877
|$1,756
|$1,576
|$1,449
|$1,340
|$10,998
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,631
|$6,871
|$7,056
|$5,987
|$7,867
|$40,412
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Wrangler SUV 75th Anniversary 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$724
|$746
|$768
|$791
|$815
|$3,843
|Maintenance
|$1,818
|$622
|$1,130
|$199
|$2,485
|$6,254
|Repairs
|$773
|$894
|$1,045
|$1,220
|$1,422
|$5,355
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,637
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,839
|Financing
|$1,635
|$1,313
|$974
|$608
|$220
|$4,750
|Depreciation
|$5,365
|$1,932
|$1,734
|$1,594
|$1,474
|$12,098
|Fuel
|$1,943
|$2,001
|$2,061
|$2,123
|$2,187
|$10,315
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,894
|$7,558
|$7,762
|$6,586
|$8,654
|$44,453
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Wrangler SUV Black Bear 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$737
|$759
|$782
|$805
|$830
|$3,913
|Maintenance
|$1,851
|$633
|$1,150
|$203
|$2,530
|$6,367
|Repairs
|$787
|$911
|$1,064
|$1,242
|$1,448
|$5,452
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,667
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,873
|Financing
|$1,664
|$1,337
|$991
|$619
|$224
|$4,836
|Depreciation
|$5,462
|$1,967
|$1,765
|$1,623
|$1,501
|$12,318
|Fuel
|$1,978
|$2,037
|$2,099
|$2,162
|$2,227
|$10,502
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,147
|$7,696
|$7,903
|$6,705
|$8,811
|$45,261
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Jeep Wrangler in Virginia is:not available
