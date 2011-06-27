  1. Home
Used 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport RHD Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,495
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,495
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,495
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,495
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle41.2 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,495
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,495
Smoker's Groupyes
Quick Order Package 24Uyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,495
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,495
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,495
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,495
Freedom Top Hard Top Headlineryes
MOPAR Slush Matsyes
Alpine 9 Speaker w/All Weather Subwooferyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,495
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,495
Front head room41.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,495
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,495
Maximum cargo capacity69.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4075 lbs.
Gross weight5400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach38.6 degrees
Maximum payload892 lbs.
Angle of departure28.5 degrees
Length184.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height70.9 in.
EPA interior volume135.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width73.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,495
Exterior Colors
  • Copper Brown Pearl Coat
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Baja Yellow Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Tank Clear Coat
  • Sunset Orange Pearl Coat
  • Anvil Clear Coat
  • Firecracker Red Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,495
P225/75R16 tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
steel wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,495
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,495
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
