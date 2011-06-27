Used 2015 Jeep Wrangler Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Wrangler SUV
Unlimited Willys Wheeler 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$54,218*
Total Cash Price
$37,746
Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$42,691*
Total Cash Price
$29,721
Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$54,218*
Total Cash Price
$37,746
Sahara 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$46,960*
Total Cash Price
$32,693
Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$44,399*
Total Cash Price
$30,910
Unlimited Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$60,194*
Total Cash Price
$41,907
Unlimited Sport RHD 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$62,756*
Total Cash Price
$43,690
Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$61,048*
Total Cash Price
$42,501
X 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$46,960*
Total Cash Price
$32,693
Freedom Edition 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$57,206*
Total Cash Price
$39,826
Unlimited X 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$47,814*
Total Cash Price
$33,288
Unlimited Rubicon Hard Rock 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$52,083*
Total Cash Price
$36,260
Altitude Edition 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$53,364*
Total Cash Price
$37,151
Unlimited Freedom Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$51,229*
Total Cash Price
$35,665
Rubicon Hard Rock 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$44,826*
Total Cash Price
$31,207
Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$59,340*
Total Cash Price
$41,312
Willys Wheeler 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$42,691*
Total Cash Price
$29,721
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Wrangler SUV Unlimited Willys Wheeler 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$892
|$918
|$946
|$974
|$1,003
|$4,733
|Maintenance
|$710
|$1,280
|$227
|$3,226
|$1,805
|$7,248
|Repairs
|$944
|$1,092
|$1,278
|$1,490
|$1,736
|$6,539
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,028
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,262
|Financing
|$2,029
|$1,633
|$1,208
|$757
|$273
|$5,900
|Depreciation
|$7,083
|$2,451
|$2,200
|$2,022
|$1,871
|$15,626
|Fuel
|$2,243
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$11,909
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,928
|$9,743
|$8,297
|$10,978
|$9,271
|$54,218
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Wrangler SUV Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$702
|$723
|$745
|$767
|$790
|$3,727
|Maintenance
|$559
|$1,008
|$179
|$2,540
|$1,421
|$5,707
|Repairs
|$743
|$860
|$1,006
|$1,173
|$1,367
|$5,149
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,597
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,781
|Financing
|$1,598
|$1,286
|$951
|$596
|$215
|$4,646
|Depreciation
|$5,577
|$1,930
|$1,732
|$1,592
|$1,473
|$12,304
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,542
|$7,672
|$6,533
|$8,644
|$7,300
|$42,691
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Wrangler SUV Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$892
|$918
|$946
|$974
|$1,003
|$4,733
|Maintenance
|$710
|$1,280
|$227
|$3,226
|$1,805
|$7,248
|Repairs
|$944
|$1,092
|$1,278
|$1,490
|$1,736
|$6,539
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,028
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,262
|Financing
|$2,029
|$1,633
|$1,208
|$757
|$273
|$5,900
|Depreciation
|$7,083
|$2,451
|$2,200
|$2,022
|$1,871
|$15,626
|Fuel
|$2,243
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$11,909
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,928
|$9,743
|$8,297
|$10,978
|$9,271
|$54,218
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Wrangler SUV Sahara 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$772
|$795
|$820
|$844
|$869
|$4,100
|Maintenance
|$615
|$1,109
|$197
|$2,794
|$1,563
|$6,278
|Repairs
|$817
|$946
|$1,107
|$1,290
|$1,504
|$5,664
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,757
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,959
|Financing
|$1,758
|$1,415
|$1,046
|$656
|$237
|$5,111
|Depreciation
|$6,135
|$2,123
|$1,905
|$1,751
|$1,620
|$13,534
|Fuel
|$1,943
|$2,001
|$2,061
|$2,123
|$2,187
|$10,315
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,796
|$8,439
|$7,186
|$9,508
|$8,030
|$46,960
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Wrangler SUV Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$730
|$752
|$775
|$798
|$822
|$3,876
|Maintenance
|$581
|$1,048
|$186
|$2,642
|$1,478
|$5,935
|Repairs
|$773
|$894
|$1,046
|$1,220
|$1,422
|$5,355
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,661
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,852
|Financing
|$1,662
|$1,337
|$989
|$620
|$224
|$4,832
|Depreciation
|$5,800
|$2,007
|$1,801
|$1,656
|$1,532
|$12,796
|Fuel
|$1,837
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$9,752
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,044
|$7,979
|$6,794
|$8,990
|$7,592
|$44,399
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Wrangler SUV Unlimited Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$990
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$5,255
|Maintenance
|$788
|$1,421
|$252
|$3,581
|$2,004
|$8,047
|Repairs
|$1,048
|$1,213
|$1,418
|$1,654
|$1,927
|$7,260
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,252
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,511
|Financing
|$2,253
|$1,813
|$1,341
|$840
|$303
|$6,551
|Depreciation
|$7,864
|$2,721
|$2,442
|$2,245
|$2,077
|$17,349
|Fuel
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$13,222
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,684
|$10,818
|$9,212
|$12,188
|$10,293
|$60,194
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Wrangler SUV Unlimited Sport RHD 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$1,127
|$1,161
|$5,479
|Maintenance
|$822
|$1,482
|$263
|$3,734
|$2,089
|$8,389
|Repairs
|$1,092
|$1,264
|$1,479
|$1,724
|$2,009
|$7,569
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,348
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,618
|Financing
|$2,349
|$1,890
|$1,398
|$876
|$316
|$6,830
|Depreciation
|$8,198
|$2,837
|$2,546
|$2,340
|$2,165
|$18,087
|Fuel
|$2,596
|$2,674
|$2,755
|$2,837
|$2,922
|$13,784
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,437
|$11,278
|$9,604
|$12,707
|$10,731
|$62,756
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Wrangler SUV Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$5,330
|Maintenance
|$799
|$1,441
|$256
|$3,632
|$2,032
|$8,161
|Repairs
|$1,062
|$1,230
|$1,439
|$1,677
|$1,955
|$7,363
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,284
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,547
|Financing
|$2,285
|$1,839
|$1,360
|$852
|$307
|$6,644
|Depreciation
|$7,975
|$2,760
|$2,477
|$2,277
|$2,106
|$17,595
|Fuel
|$2,525
|$2,601
|$2,680
|$2,760
|$2,843
|$13,409
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,935
|$10,971
|$9,342
|$12,361
|$10,439
|$61,048
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Wrangler SUV X 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$772
|$795
|$820
|$844
|$869
|$4,100
|Maintenance
|$615
|$1,109
|$197
|$2,794
|$1,563
|$6,278
|Repairs
|$817
|$946
|$1,107
|$1,290
|$1,504
|$5,664
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,757
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,959
|Financing
|$1,758
|$1,415
|$1,046
|$656
|$237
|$5,111
|Depreciation
|$6,135
|$2,123
|$1,905
|$1,751
|$1,620
|$13,534
|Fuel
|$1,943
|$2,001
|$2,061
|$2,123
|$2,187
|$10,315
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,796
|$8,439
|$7,186
|$9,508
|$8,030
|$46,960
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Wrangler SUV Freedom Edition 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$941
|$969
|$998
|$1,028
|$1,059
|$4,994
|Maintenance
|$749
|$1,351
|$240
|$3,404
|$1,904
|$7,647
|Repairs
|$996
|$1,152
|$1,348
|$1,572
|$1,832
|$6,900
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,140
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$2,387
|Financing
|$2,141
|$1,723
|$1,274
|$799
|$288
|$6,226
|Depreciation
|$7,473
|$2,586
|$2,321
|$2,133
|$1,974
|$16,487
|Fuel
|$2,366
|$2,437
|$2,511
|$2,586
|$2,664
|$12,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,806
|$10,280
|$8,754
|$11,583
|$9,782
|$57,206
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Wrangler SUV Unlimited X 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$786
|$810
|$834
|$859
|$885
|$4,174
|Maintenance
|$626
|$1,129
|$200
|$2,845
|$1,592
|$6,392
|Repairs
|$832
|$963
|$1,127
|$1,314
|$1,531
|$5,767
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,789
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,995
|Financing
|$1,790
|$1,440
|$1,065
|$668
|$241
|$5,204
|Depreciation
|$6,246
|$2,162
|$1,940
|$1,783
|$1,650
|$13,780
|Fuel
|$1,978
|$2,037
|$2,099
|$2,162
|$2,227
|$10,502
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,047
|$8,593
|$7,317
|$9,681
|$8,176
|$47,814
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Wrangler SUV Unlimited Rubicon Hard Rock 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$856
|$882
|$909
|$936
|$964
|$4,547
|Maintenance
|$682
|$1,230
|$218
|$3,099
|$1,734
|$6,963
|Repairs
|$906
|$1,049
|$1,227
|$1,431
|$1,668
|$6,282
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,948
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,173
|Financing
|$1,950
|$1,569
|$1,160
|$727
|$262
|$5,668
|Depreciation
|$6,804
|$2,355
|$2,113
|$1,942
|$1,797
|$15,011
|Fuel
|$2,155
|$2,219
|$2,286
|$2,355
|$2,425
|$11,440
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,301
|$9,360
|$7,970
|$10,546
|$8,906
|$52,083
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Wrangler SUV Altitude Edition 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$878
|$904
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$4,659
|Maintenance
|$699
|$1,260
|$224
|$3,175
|$1,776
|$7,134
|Repairs
|$929
|$1,075
|$1,258
|$1,466
|$1,709
|$6,436
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,996
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,226
|Financing
|$1,998
|$1,608
|$1,189
|$745
|$269
|$5,808
|Depreciation
|$6,971
|$2,413
|$2,165
|$1,990
|$1,841
|$15,380
|Fuel
|$2,208
|$2,274
|$2,343
|$2,413
|$2,485
|$11,721
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,678
|$9,590
|$8,166
|$10,805
|$9,125
|$53,364
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Wrangler SUV Unlimited Freedom Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$842
|$868
|$894
|$920
|$948
|$4,472
|Maintenance
|$671
|$1,210
|$215
|$3,048
|$1,705
|$6,848
|Repairs
|$892
|$1,032
|$1,207
|$1,408
|$1,640
|$6,179
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,916
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,137
|Financing
|$1,918
|$1,543
|$1,141
|$715
|$258
|$5,575
|Depreciation
|$6,692
|$2,316
|$2,078
|$1,910
|$1,768
|$14,765
|Fuel
|$2,119
|$2,183
|$2,249
|$2,316
|$2,386
|$11,252
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,050
|$9,206
|$7,840
|$10,373
|$8,760
|$51,229
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Wrangler SUV Rubicon Hard Rock 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$737
|$759
|$782
|$805
|$830
|$3,913
|Maintenance
|$587
|$1,058
|$188
|$2,667
|$1,492
|$5,992
|Repairs
|$780
|$903
|$1,056
|$1,232
|$1,435
|$5,406
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,677
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,870
|Financing
|$1,678
|$1,350
|$999
|$626
|$226
|$4,878
|Depreciation
|$5,856
|$2,027
|$1,819
|$1,672
|$1,547
|$12,919
|Fuel
|$1,854
|$1,910
|$1,968
|$2,027
|$2,087
|$9,846
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,169
|$8,056
|$6,860
|$9,076
|$7,665
|$44,826
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Wrangler SUV Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$976
|$1,005
|$1,036
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$5,181
|Maintenance
|$777
|$1,401
|$249
|$3,531
|$1,975
|$7,933
|Repairs
|$1,033
|$1,195
|$1,398
|$1,630
|$1,900
|$7,157
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,220
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$2,476
|Financing
|$2,221
|$1,788
|$1,322
|$828
|$299
|$6,458
|Depreciation
|$7,752
|$2,683
|$2,407
|$2,213
|$2,047
|$17,103
|Fuel
|$2,455
|$2,528
|$2,605
|$2,683
|$2,763
|$13,034
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,433
|$10,664
|$9,081
|$12,015
|$10,147
|$59,340
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Wrangler SUV Willys Wheeler 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$702
|$723
|$745
|$767
|$790
|$3,727
|Maintenance
|$559
|$1,008
|$179
|$2,540
|$1,421
|$5,707
|Repairs
|$743
|$860
|$1,006
|$1,173
|$1,367
|$5,149
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,597
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,781
|Financing
|$1,598
|$1,286
|$951
|$596
|$215
|$4,646
|Depreciation
|$5,577
|$1,930
|$1,732
|$1,592
|$1,473
|$12,304
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,542
|$7,672
|$6,533
|$8,644
|$7,300
|$42,691
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Wrangler
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Jeep Wrangler in Virginia is:not available
