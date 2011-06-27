Used 2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,795
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,795
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|manual hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|part time 4WD
|yes
|Front and rear locking differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,795
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|360.0/472.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,795
|Torque
|260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Horsepower
|285 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.2 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,795
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,795
|MOPAR Jeep Trail Rated Kit
|yes
|Connectivity Group
|yes
|Rubicon X Quick Order Package 24J
|yes
|Smoker's Group
|yes
|Quick Order Package 24R
|yes
|Quick Order Package 23R
|yes
|Rubicon X Quick Order Package 23J
|yes
|Max Tow Package
|yes
|Dual Top Group
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,795
|Alpine premium brand speakers
|yes
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,795
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Rear and cargo floor mats
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|leather and chrome trim on shift knob
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,795
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,795
|Uconnect 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV
|yes
|Uconnect 730N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV
|yes
|MOPAR Premium Sound and Leather
|yes
|Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
|yes
|Air Conditioning w/Automatic Temperature Control
|yes
|MOPAR Slush Mats
|yes
|Heated Front Seats
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,795
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,795
|Front head room
|41.3 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.8 in.
|Front leg room
|41.0 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.6 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,795
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|40.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.8 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,795
|3-Piece Black Hard Top
|yes
|Premium Black Sunrider Soft Top
|yes
|Body Color Fender Flares
|yes
|Body Color 3-Piece Hard Top
|yes
|Metal Half Doors w/Locks
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,795
|Front track
|61.9 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|70.6 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4315 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5400 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|31.5 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|44.4 degrees
|Maximum payload
|892 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|40.5 degrees
|Length
|173.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|10.1 in.
|Height
|70.9 in.
|EPA interior volume
|135.5 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|116.0 in.
|Width
|73.7 in.
|Rear track
|61.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,795
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,795
|outside rear mounted spare tire
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|LT255/75R17 tires
|yes
|Painted alloy spare wheel
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,795
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|solid live axle front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,795
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
