Used 2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport RHD Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle41.2 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Smoker's Groupyes
Right Hand Drive Quick Order Package 24Uyes
MOPAR Jeep Trail Rated Kityes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
MOPAR Slush Matsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.7 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.8 in.
Exterior Options
Premium Black Sunrider Soft Topyes
Measurements
Front track61.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity70.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4100 lbs.
Gross weight5418 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach40.6 degrees
Maximum payload892 lbs.
Angle of departure37.4 degrees
Length173.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height70.9 in.
EPA interior volume135.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width73.7 in.
Rear track61.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dune Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Amp'd
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Anvil Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Copperhead Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Black/Dark Saddle, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P225/75R16 tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
steel wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
Suspension
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
