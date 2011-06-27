Used 2014 Jeep Wrangler Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Wrangler SUV
Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$47,697*
Total Cash Price
$30,062
Unlimited Sport RHD 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$47,697*
Total Cash Price
$30,062
Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,313*
Total Cash Price
$26,038
Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$39,059*
Total Cash Price
$24,618
Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$52,955*
Total Cash Price
$33,376
Sahara 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$55,209*
Total Cash Price
$34,796
Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,557*
Total Cash Price
$23,671
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Wrangler SUV Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$806
|$831
|$856
|$881
|$908
|$4,282
|Maintenance
|$1,365
|$224
|$2,718
|$582
|$1,708
|$6,596
|Repairs
|$944
|$1,092
|$1,278
|$1,490
|$1,736
|$6,539
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,629
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,863
|Financing
|$1,617
|$1,300
|$963
|$602
|$217
|$4,699
|Depreciation
|$4,740
|$2,028
|$1,820
|$1,673
|$1,548
|$11,808
|Fuel
|$2,243
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$11,909
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,344
|$7,844
|$10,072
|$7,737
|$8,701
|$47,697
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Wrangler SUV Unlimited Sport RHD 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$806
|$831
|$856
|$881
|$908
|$4,282
|Maintenance
|$1,365
|$224
|$2,718
|$582
|$1,708
|$6,596
|Repairs
|$944
|$1,092
|$1,278
|$1,490
|$1,736
|$6,539
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,629
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,863
|Financing
|$1,617
|$1,300
|$963
|$602
|$217
|$4,699
|Depreciation
|$4,740
|$2,028
|$1,820
|$1,673
|$1,548
|$11,808
|Fuel
|$2,243
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$11,909
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,344
|$7,844
|$10,072
|$7,737
|$8,701
|$47,697
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Wrangler SUV Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$699
|$719
|$741
|$763
|$787
|$3,709
|Maintenance
|$1,183
|$194
|$2,354
|$504
|$1,480
|$5,713
|Repairs
|$817
|$946
|$1,107
|$1,290
|$1,504
|$5,664
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,411
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,614
|Financing
|$1,400
|$1,126
|$834
|$521
|$188
|$4,070
|Depreciation
|$4,105
|$1,757
|$1,576
|$1,449
|$1,341
|$10,228
|Fuel
|$1,943
|$2,001
|$2,061
|$2,123
|$2,187
|$10,315
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,558
|$6,794
|$8,724
|$6,701
|$7,536
|$41,313
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Wrangler SUV Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$660
|$680
|$701
|$722
|$744
|$3,507
|Maintenance
|$1,118
|$183
|$2,226
|$476
|$1,399
|$5,402
|Repairs
|$773
|$894
|$1,046
|$1,220
|$1,422
|$5,355
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,334
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,526
|Financing
|$1,324
|$1,065
|$788
|$493
|$178
|$3,848
|Depreciation
|$3,881
|$1,661
|$1,490
|$1,370
|$1,268
|$9,670
|Fuel
|$1,837
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$9,752
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,927
|$6,423
|$8,248
|$6,336
|$7,125
|$39,059
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Wrangler SUV Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$922
|$950
|$979
|$1,008
|$4,755
|Maintenance
|$1,516
|$248
|$3,017
|$646
|$1,896
|$7,324
|Repairs
|$1,048
|$1,213
|$1,418
|$1,654
|$1,927
|$7,260
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,809
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,068
|Financing
|$1,795
|$1,444
|$1,069
|$668
|$241
|$5,217
|Depreciation
|$5,262
|$2,252
|$2,021
|$1,857
|$1,719
|$13,110
|Fuel
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$13,222
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,815
|$8,708
|$11,183
|$8,590
|$9,660
|$52,955
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Wrangler SUV Sahara 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$933
|$961
|$991
|$1,020
|$1,051
|$4,957
|Maintenance
|$1,580
|$259
|$3,146
|$673
|$1,977
|$7,635
|Repairs
|$1,092
|$1,264
|$1,479
|$1,724
|$2,009
|$7,569
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,886
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,156
|Financing
|$1,871
|$1,505
|$1,114
|$697
|$251
|$5,439
|Depreciation
|$5,486
|$2,348
|$2,107
|$1,936
|$1,792
|$13,668
|Fuel
|$2,596
|$2,674
|$2,755
|$2,837
|$2,922
|$13,784
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,445
|$9,079
|$11,659
|$8,955
|$10,071
|$55,209
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Wrangler SUV Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$635
|$654
|$674
|$694
|$715
|$3,372
|Maintenance
|$1,075
|$176
|$2,140
|$458
|$1,345
|$5,194
|Repairs
|$743
|$860
|$1,006
|$1,173
|$1,367
|$5,149
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,283
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,467
|Financing
|$1,273
|$1,024
|$758
|$474
|$171
|$3,700
|Depreciation
|$3,732
|$1,597
|$1,433
|$1,317
|$1,219
|$9,298
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,507
|$6,176
|$7,931
|$6,092
|$6,851
|$37,557
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Wrangler
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Jeep Wrangler in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2014 Jeep Wrangler info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019