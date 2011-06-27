  1. Home
Used 2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Wrangler
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive typeFour wheel drive
part time 4WDyes
Front and rear locking differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/472.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle41.2 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
10th Anniversary Quick Order Package 24Jyes
10th Anniversary Quick Order Package 23Jyes
Quick Order Package 24Ryes
Quick Order Package 23Ryes
Connectivity Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
MOPAR Premium Sound and Leatheryes
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seatsyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Air Conditioning w/Automatic Temperature Controlyes
UConnect 730N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAVyes
MOPAR Slush Matsyes
UConnect 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAVyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.7 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.8 in.
Exterior Options
Body Color Fender Flaresyes
Body Color 3-Piece Hard Topyes
3-Piece Black Hard Topyes
Premium Black Sunrider Soft Topyes
Max Tow Packageyes
Metal Half Doors w/Locksyes
Dual Top Groupyes
Measurements
Front track61.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity70.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4315 lbs.
Gross weight5500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach44.4 degrees
Maximum payload892 lbs.
Angle of departure40.5 degrees
Length173.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance10.1 in.
Height70.9 in.
EPA interior volume135.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width73.7 in.
Rear track61.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Dozer Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Dune Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Crush Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Anvil Clear Coat (Late Availability)
  • Gecko Pearl Coat
  • Rock Lobster Clear Coat
  • Commando Green
  • Rugged Brown Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Dark Saddle, leather
  • Black/Dark Saddle, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Black/Red, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
LT255/75R17 tiresyes
Painted alloy spare wheelyes
Suspension
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
