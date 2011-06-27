Used 2011 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,745
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)279.0/353.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque237 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower202 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle34.9 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 24Gyes
Quick Order Package 23Gyes
In-Car Entertainment
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
368 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Cargo floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Media Center 730Nyes
Connectivity Groupyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Air Conditioning w/Automatic Temperature Controlyes
Two Tone Leather Trimmed Seatsyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room44.7 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room61.6 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
MOPAR Chrome Edition Groupyes
Body Color 3-Piece Hard Topyes
MOPAR Premium Chrome Groupyes
Trailer Tow Groupyes
Freedom Top 3-Piece Modular Hard Topyes
Dual Top Groupyes
Measurements
Front track61.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity61.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3951 lbs.
Gross weight4814 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach44.6 degrees
Maximum payload1000 lbs.
Angle of departure40.6 degrees
Length152.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance10.3 in.
Height71.9 in.
Wheel base95.4 in.
Width73.7 in.
Rear track61.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Cosmo Blue Paint
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Mango Tango Pearlcoat
  • Natural Green Pearlcoat
  • Sahara Tan Clearcoat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Dark Saddle, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Black/Dark Saddle, leather
Tires & Wheels
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
P255/70R18 tiresyes
Painted alloy spare wheelyes
Suspension
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
