Used 2010 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Wrangler
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.6 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque240 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 24Syes
Quick Order Package 24Cyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Smoker's Groupyes
6 Infinity Speakers w/Subwooferyes
Media Center 230yes
Sirius Satellite Radioyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.7 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.8 in.
Exterior Options
Black Appearance Groupyes
MOPAR Chrome Edition Groupyes
MOPAR Premium Chrome Groupyes
Tubular Bodyside Stepsyes
Trailer Tow Groupyes
Freedom Top 3-Piece Modular Hard Topyes
Metal Half Doors w/Locksyes
Dual Top Groupyes
Measurements
Front track61.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity82.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3999 lbs.
Gross weight5089 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place46.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach40.6 degrees
Maximum payload1125 lbs.
Angle of departure37.5 degrees
Length183.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width82.8 in.
Rear track61.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Red Rock Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Natural Green Pearlcoat
  • Dark Charcoal Pearlcoat
  • Surf Blue Pearlcoat
  • Rescue Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Mango Tango Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Khaki/Medium Khaki, leather
  • Dark Khaki/Medium Khaki, cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Medium Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Medium Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P225/75R16 tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
Suspension
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
