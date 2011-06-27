Used 2009 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)279.0/353.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque237 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower202 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle34.9 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
368 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room41.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room44.7 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room61.6 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity61.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3962 lbs.
Gross weight4814 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach44.6 degrees
Maximum payload1000 lbs.
Angle of departure40.6 degrees
Length163.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance10.3 in.
Wheel base95.4 in.
Width73.7 in.
Rear track61.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red Rock Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Jeep Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Sunburst Orange Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray/Medium Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Medium Slate Gray, vinyl
  • Dark Slate Gray/Medium Slate Gray, cloth
  • Dark Khaki/Medium Khaki, premium cloth
  • Dark Khaki/Medium Khaki, vinyl
  • Dark Khaki/Medium Khaki, cloth
Tires & Wheels
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
P255/70R18 tiresyes
Suspension
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
