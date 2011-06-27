Used 2007 Jeep Wrangler SUV Consumer Reviews

Back to a Jeep.... Jim , 11/10/2006 33 of 34 people found this review helpful I had a 2000 Sahara that I got rid of 3 years ago. I've missed driving a Jeep ever since. This past week I bought a 2007 Wrangler X 4wd. I think it's awesome; it is much quieter, much roomier and the new roof is awesome and gives you a lot of different options. It drives much more like a Cherokee but don't let it fool you it is still a Wrangler. You won't be disappointed, I highly recommend it. Report Abuse

My New Jeep tony , 10/18/2006 25 of 26 people found this review helpful It is bigger and more comfortable on the road. Compared to my 04 Xterra this rides a little better. It actually takes the bumps instead of being pounded. The 7 speaker stereo is great and I love the hardtop and all the ways it can be configured. It still looks like a Jeep that has leaped into the future. Compared to the X I had this is a power monster. It is just me and my wife so I can take out the backseat and put a lot of gear in here for a little trip. I have not had mine off road yet either but I do not think that is going to be an issue with this Jeep. This is a great Jeep and the boys at Jeep ought to be proud of this one. The 4 door one is pretty bling to.

Way to Go Jeep! Tony , 11/16/2006 25 of 26 people found this review helpful This vehicle screams fun. Have had it for about a week now and just love driving it. It is very comfortable and offers a smooth ride. Build quality is great; the vehicle is tight, shifts smooth (I have the automatic) and the radio sounds great. Took it on a highway trip and got between 21 and 22 MPG. If you've always wanted a Wrangler but found them too small and rough, that excuse is gone. If you like Jeeps, you will love this one.

Outstanding Jody , 12/07/2006 23 of 24 people found this review helpful I arrived at my local Jeep Dealer three days ago simply expecting to take a look, as I had done with both the Toyota (FJ) and Hummer (H3) dealers. To my surprise and delight there is now a 2007 Jeep Wrangler X Unlimited parked in my driveway. The four doors, longer wheel base and wider stance are all real attention grabbers. I have been approached several times by people wanting to take a look and ask questions. The drive is comfortable visibility is great. I won't be winning any races down at the track but that was not the point of buying a Jeep. I am looking forward for some cross-country traveling next month and I will try and submit a report on how that goes as well.