Used 2007 Jeep Wrangler SUV Consumer Reviews
Back to a Jeep....
I had a 2000 Sahara that I got rid of 3 years ago. I've missed driving a Jeep ever since. This past week I bought a 2007 Wrangler X 4wd. I think it's awesome; it is much quieter, much roomier and the new roof is awesome and gives you a lot of different options. It drives much more like a Cherokee but don't let it fool you it is still a Wrangler. You won't be disappointed, I highly recommend it.
My New Jeep
It is bigger and more comfortable on the road. Compared to my 04 Xterra this rides a little better. It actually takes the bumps instead of being pounded. The 7 speaker stereo is great and I love the hardtop and all the ways it can be configured. It still looks like a Jeep that has leaped into the future. Compared to the X I had this is a power monster. It is just me and my wife so I can take out the backseat and put a lot of gear in here for a little trip. I have not had mine off road yet either but I do not think that is going to be an issue with this Jeep. This is a great Jeep and the boys at Jeep ought to be proud of this one. The 4 door one is pretty bling to.
Way to Go Jeep!
This vehicle screams fun. Have had it for about a week now and just love driving it. It is very comfortable and offers a smooth ride. Build quality is great; the vehicle is tight, shifts smooth (I have the automatic) and the radio sounds great. Took it on a highway trip and got between 21 and 22 MPG. If you've always wanted a Wrangler but found them too small and rough, that excuse is gone. If you like Jeeps, you will love this one.
Outstanding
I arrived at my local Jeep Dealer three days ago simply expecting to take a look, as I had done with both the Toyota (FJ) and Hummer (H3) dealers. To my surprise and delight there is now a 2007 Jeep Wrangler X Unlimited parked in my driveway. The four doors, longer wheel base and wider stance are all real attention grabbers. I have been approached several times by people wanting to take a look and ask questions. The drive is comfortable visibility is great. I won't be winning any races down at the track but that was not the point of buying a Jeep. I am looking forward for some cross-country traveling next month and I will try and submit a report on how that goes as well.
So far so good
I have always wanted to own a Jeep Wrangler, but they never seemed practical. However, once I saw that they came out with a 4 door model...I was sold. I have now owned my Jeep for about a week and am overall very pleased. Very solid vehicle with a surprisingly quiet ride (I got the dual top and currently have the hard top on). Plenty of room in the back seat for my 3 children and they love it to boot. The ride is bumpy as expected, but it corners and drives easy.
