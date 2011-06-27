  1. Home
Used 2007 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Wrangler
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive typeFour wheel drive
part time 4WDyes
Front and rear locking differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/388.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.6 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque240 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room41.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.7 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.8 in.
Measurements
Front track61.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity86.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4315 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place46.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach44.4 degrees
Maximum payload1150 lbs.
Angle of departure40.5 degrees
Length173.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance10.1 in.
Height70.9 in.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width73.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Detonator Yellow Clearcoat
  • Light Graystone Pearlcoat
  • Rescue Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Red Rock Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Jeep Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Khaki/Medium Khaki, premium cloth
  • Dark Khaki/Medium Khaki, vinyl
  • Dark Khaki/Medium Khaki, cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Medium Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Medium Slate Gray, vinyl
  • Dark Slate Gray/Medium Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
LT255/75R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
