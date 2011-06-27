Used 2007 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,905
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,905
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,905
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|345.6/453.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,905
|Torque
|240 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|205 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Valves
|12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,905
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear fixed headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,905
|Infinity premium brand speakers
|yes
|AM/FM CD-controller stereo
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,905
|Air conditioning
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,905
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,905
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,905
|premium cloth
|yes
|Front head room
|41.3 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.8 in.
|Front leg room
|41.0 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.6 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,905
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|40.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.8 in.
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,905
|Front track
|61.9 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|86.8 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4269 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|46.4 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|43.6 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1150 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|40.3 degrees
|Length
|173.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|10.0 in.
|Height
|70.9 in.
|Wheel base
|116.0 in.
|Width
|73.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,905
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,905
|P255/75R17 tires
|yes
|outside rear mounted spare tire
|yes
|Alloy spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,905
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|solid live axle front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,905
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
