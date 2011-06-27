Used 2007 Jeep Wrangler X Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)279.0/334.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque240 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle34.9 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room44.7 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room61.6 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity61.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3760 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach40.8 degrees
Maximum payload1000 lbs.
Angle of departure37.4 degrees
Length152.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.8 in.
Height70.9 in.
Wheel base95.4 in.
Width73.7 in.
Rear track61.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Jeep Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Detonator Yellow Clearcoat
  • Light Graystone Pearlcoat
  • Rescue Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Red Rock Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray/Medium Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Medium Slate Gray, vinyl
  • Dark Slate Gray/Medium Slate Gray, cloth
  • Dark Khaki/Medium Khaki, premium cloth
  • Dark Khaki/Medium Khaki, vinyl
  • Dark Khaki/Medium Khaki, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P225/75R16 tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
steel wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
Suspension
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
