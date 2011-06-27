  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Wrangler
  4. Used 2006 Jeep Wrangler
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Wrangler
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,930
See Wrangler Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,930
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive typeFour wheel drive
part time 4WDyes
Front and rear locking differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,930
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)247.0/323.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,930
Torque235 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,930
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,930
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,930
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Air conditioningyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,930
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,930
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,930
Front head room42.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room50.8 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,930
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room43.5 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,930
Front track59.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity64.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3977 lbs.
Gross weight4600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.58 cd.
Angle of approach44.9 degrees
Maximum payload750 lbs.
Angle of departure33.9 degrees
Length167.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance10.3 in.
Height72.1 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width68.2 in.
Rear track59.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,930
Exterior Colors
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Jeep Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Solar Yellow Clearcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Deep Beryl Green Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Impact Orange Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, vinyl
  • Dark Slate Gray, cloth
  • Khaki, vinyl
  • Khaki, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,930
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
16 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
LT245/75R16 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,930
solid live axle front suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,930
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Wrangler Inventory

Related Used 2006 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles