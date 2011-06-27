  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Wrangler
  4. Used 2004 Jeep Wrangler
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Wrangler
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,450
See Wrangler Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,450
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive typeFour wheel drive
part time 4WDyes
Front and rear locking differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,450
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266/342 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,450
Torque235 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,450
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,450
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,450
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,450
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,450
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,450
Front head room41.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room50.8 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,450
Rear head room40.6 in.
Rear hip Room43.5 in.
Rear leg room35 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,450
Front track58.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity47.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3716 lbs.
Gross weight4550 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.58 cd.
Angle of approach42 degrees
Maximum payload800 lbs.
Angle of departure31.9 degrees
Length155.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height70.9 in.
Wheel base93.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track58.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,450
Exterior Colors
  • Electric Lime Green Pearlcoat
  • Solar Yellow Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Shale Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Sienna Pearlcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Khaki
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,450
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
16 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
LT245/75R16 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,450
solid live axle front suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,450
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Wrangler Inventory

Related Used 2004 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles