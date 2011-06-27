  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Wrangler
  4. Used 2003 Jeep Wrangler
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Wrangler
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,810
See Wrangler Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,810
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive typeFour wheel drive
part time 4WDyes
Front and rear locking differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,810
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285/323 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,810
Torque235 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,810
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,810
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,810
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,810
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,810
low fuel level warningyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,810
Front head room41.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room50.8 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room51.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,810
Rear head room40.6 in.
Rear hip Room43.5 in.
Rear leg room35 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,810
Front track58 in.
Maximum cargo capacity47.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3716 lbs.
Gross weight4600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.58 cd.
Angle of approach42 degrees
Maximum payload800 lbs.
Angle of departure31.9 degrees
Length155.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height70.9 in.
Wheel base93.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track58 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,810
Exterior Colors
  • Solar Yellow Clearcoat
  • Intense Blue Pearl Coat
  • Inca Gold Pearl Coat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Sienna Pearl Coat
  • Shale Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Khaki
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,810
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
16 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
LT245/75R16 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,810
solid live axle front suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,810
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Wrangler Inventory

Related Used 2003 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles