Used 2002 Jeep Wrangler X Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Wrangler
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266/323 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front door pocketsyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room50.8 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room51.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.6 in.
Rear hip Room43.5 in.
Rear leg room35 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track58 in.
Maximum cargo capacity46.6 cu.ft.
Gross weight4450 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.58 cd.
Angle of approach44.3 degrees
Maximum payload800 lbs.
Angle of departure32.1 degrees
Length155.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height70.9 in.
Wheel base93.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track58 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silverstone Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Shale Green Metallic
  • Sienna Pearlcoat
  • Solar Yellow Clearcoat
  • Amber Fire Pearlcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Agate
  • Camel
Tires & Wheels
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
P215/75R15 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
Suspension
solid live axle front suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
