  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Wrangler
  4. Used 2000 Jeep Wrangler
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Wrangler
Overview
See Wrangler Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.0/342.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque222 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower181 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.9 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room51.0 in.
Front shoulder room51.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room43.5 in.
Rear leg room34.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity55 cu.ft.
Length155.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3333 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height71.1 in.
Maximum payload800.0 lbs.
Wheel base93.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sienna Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Camel / Dark Green
See Wrangler Inventory

Related Used 2000 Jeep Wrangler Sahara info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles