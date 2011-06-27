Used 1997 Jeep Wrangler SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)255.0/285.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle33.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.9 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room51.1 in.
Front shoulder room51.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room43.5 in.
Rear leg room34.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity36 cu.ft.
Length151.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3092 lbs.
Gross weight4360 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height68.9 in.
Maximum payload800.0 lbs.
Wheel base93.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flame Red
  • Citron Pearlcoat
  • Moss Green Pearlcoat
  • Lapis Blue
  • Black
  • Bright Jade Satin Glow
  • Stone White
  • Emerald Green Pearlcoat
  • Gunmetal Pearlcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearlcoat
