Used 1995 Jeep Wrangler SE Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Wrangler
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)210.0/255.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle32.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.4 in.
Front leg room39.4 in.
Front hip room53.6 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity22 cu.ft.
Length151.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3083 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height71.9 in.
Wheel base93.4 in.
Width66.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Chargold II Satin Gold
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Bright Mango Clearcoat
  • Moss Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Light Pearlstone Pearl Metallic
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
