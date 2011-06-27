Used 1995 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.0/340.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle32.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.4 in.
Front leg room39.4 in.
Front hip room53.6 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity22 cu.ft.
Length151.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3083 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height71.9 in.
Wheel base93.4 in.
Width66.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Moss Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Pearlstone Pearl Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Dark Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Chargold II Satin Gold
  • Bright Mango Clearcoat
