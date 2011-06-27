  1. Home
Used 1995 Jeep Wrangler Rio Grande Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)255.0/270.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque139 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower123 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle32.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.4 in.
Front leg room39.4 in.
Front hip room53.6 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity22 cu.ft.
Length151.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight2934 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height71.9 in.
Wheel base93.4 in.
Width66.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Poppy Red
  • Dark Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Moss Green Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Mango Clearcoat
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Light Pearlstone Pearl Metallic
  • Chargold II Satin Gold
  • Medium Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
