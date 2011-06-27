  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Wrangler
  4. Used 1993 Jeep Wrangler
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Jeep Wrangler Base Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Wrangler
Overview
See Wrangler Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)240.0/285.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque139 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower123 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle32.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.4 in.
Front leg room39.4 in.
Front hip room53.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room36.0 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity43 cu.ft.
Length152.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight2935 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.5 cu.ft.
Height72.0 in.
Wheel base93.4 in.
Width66.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Dark Cordovan Pearl Metallic
  • Glamour Turquoise Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
See Wrangler Inventory

Related Used 1993 Jeep Wrangler Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles