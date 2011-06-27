Used 1993 Jeep Wrangler Renegade Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/360.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle32.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.4 in.
Front leg room39.4 in.
Front hip room53.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room36.0 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity43 cu.ft.
Length152.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight2935 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.5 cu.ft.
Height72.0 in.
Wheel base93.4 in.
Width66.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Glamour Turquoise Metallic
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Cordovan Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
