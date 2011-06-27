Used 1992 Jeep Wrangler SUV Consumer Reviews
Absolute BLAST at low speeds
As long as you can accept what a Jeep WON'T do, you can truly enjoy what it WILL do. WON'T go over 70 mph WON'T save you money on gas WON'T impress your girlfriend's mother but it WILL go ANYWHERE at about 5 mph WILL save you money up front (it's cheap) WILL look good when dirty This is the coolest vehicle you can obtain for under $5000. Make sure that it's got a manual tranny, 33" tires or larger and a good top. 6-cyl is fast and has a more-reliable transmission but also gulps fuel - but if fuel economy was the point, you'd drive a prius. Get the soundbar, take off the doors and live a little.
Toy Jeep
Jeep is driven year round as second vehicle. Off road occasionally. Purchased with 75000 miles and has run perfectly since with normal maintenance.
Fun In The Sun...........
My wife and I really enjoy our jeep we frequent Barnwell Mountain in Gilmer Tx. The four wheeling is awesome. On a nice sunny day we take the top off.
Jeeps are dependable
I bought mine new and put every mile on it. Over 155,000 now and I like it just as much as I did when I bought it. Only needed one repair. Keep the oil changed and kept it clean. Been an excellent vehicle.
Jeep rocks
Bought in 98; it has been a solid vehicle. I had 200,000 miles on the original engine.
Sponsored cars related to the Wrangler
Related Used 1992 Jeep Wrangler SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Edge 2018
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2018
- Used Toyota Camry 2015
- Used Kia Sportage 2007
- Used Honda Odyssey 2018
- Used Ford Edge 2015 for sale
- Used Audi Q7 2018
- Used Acura MDX 2018 for sale
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan for sale
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Volvo XC60 2020
- 2020 Express Cargo
- Chevrolet Express 2020
- 2020 Volvo XC60
- 2020 FIAT 500X
- 2020 4C
- Kia Soul 2020
- 2021 Toyota Venza
- Mercedes-Benz Metris 2020
- 2020 Nissan NV Passenger
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Minivans
- Best Compacts
- Best SUVs
Other models to consider
- 2021 Honda CR-V
- Honda Accord 2021
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- Honda Odyssey 2021
- 2021 HR-V
- 2020 Honda Ridgeline
- 2021 Passport
- 2021 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Honda Insight
- 2021 Honda Clarity