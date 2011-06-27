Used 1992 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4750 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.4 in.
Front leg room39.4 in.
Front hip room53.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room36.0 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity43 cu.ft.
Length153.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight2935 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.5 cu.ft.
Height72.0 in.
Wheel base93.4 in.
Width66.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Radiant Fire
  • Spinnaker Blue Metallic
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Canyon Blue Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Pearlstone Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Sand Beige Metallic Low Gloss
  • Dark Cordovan Pearl Metallic
  • Navajo Turquoise Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Bright Copper Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Sage Green Metallic Low Gloss
  • Gunmetal Metallic Low Gloss
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Malibu Yellow
